SA cricket fans laud both India and South Africa over T20 final

FAKIR HASSEN

South Africans and expatriate Indian cricket fans here have lauded both South Africa and India for their performance in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados yesterday. India took home the coveted trophy after a number of losses in the final. “We waited a very long time for the Proteas to get into a final and we were all really hoping that they would walk away with the crown,” said Vimla Frank, former sports presenter on Lotus FM.

“But that it did not happen does not mean that we are not part of it. What they did by reaching the final really brought about a surge in cricket support in South Africa and that matters a lot. I think diehard supporters of the Proteas will still be proud of what they achieved,” Frank added. She was nonetheless happy that India lifted the trophy after what they went through with repeated losses in the World Cup and now getting to the final unbeaten, like South Africa. “For me, being a South African of Indian origin and also a diehard Proteas supporter as a South African to the core, I was happy for the Indian team,” Frank said.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki, echoed Frank’s sentiments. “The whole of South Africa rallied behind the Proteas. Reaching the final of the T20 World Cup is a tremendous achievement in itself and should be celebrated,” Moseki said. “Both sides played extremely well as the match swayed from side to side. We would have cheered for either side if they won, although we are South Africans at heart,” said Anil Singh, who with his family of six and a dozen friends, joined the hundreds of fans at the iconic Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg to watch the game on a big screen, huddled in blankets against the cold winter weather.

Next to them, enjoying a cup of steaming coffee, was Bongani Buthelezi, who came from Soweto with a few friends to watch the match. “It was more fun watching the excitement on the big screen with the large crowd rather than at home on the TV,” Buthelezi said. “And it was worth it because the screams from the crowd for either side as the game progressed added to the excitement. Congratulations to India, although I think our side played well too,” he added.

“Our boys must be congratulated for having reached the final after falling in the semis before and we were preparing to celebrate until luck favoured India in the final stages of the game. As South African Indians, we would have liked our side to bring home the trophy, but we’re happy for the Indians too,” said Moosa Mohamed. Sports commentator Fareed Dockrat said India’s experience in big matches gave it an advantage. “India’s big match temperament obviously made a difference for them on the day. South Africa’s inexperience in having played ICC finals just showed up. At one stage, the South Africans were doing so well and I think they became overconfident. India had Bhumra, and when he came on it was going to make all the difference,” Dockrat said.

“We just didn’t do enough to win. Congratulations to India. They showed why they are the best in world cricket at the moment,” Dockrat added. Another cricket commentator, Aslam Khota, said it was always the Indian bowlers against the South African batsmen in the match. “The three top scorers capitulated to injudicious strokes and that’s what handed India the game. The dismissal of Tristan Stubbs when he was in complete control with a partnership that was developing into a really formidable one, and then Quinton de Kock falling into that trap that they always set for him on the leg side and the kingpin in the batting; as well as Heinrich Claasen, who found his groove, but then getting out, brought about South Africa’s demise,” Khota said.

Indian expatriates in South Africa generally were rooting for India, with some who have been here for over two decades now saying they would have been happy even if South Africa brought the trophy back. “My kids were joining their school friends in supporting South Africa, while my husband Babulal and I were cheering on India,” said Sheila Goyal, who said they were watching on their TV with neighbours. Gourish Chakravorty was in Pretoria, where High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar hosted some guests to watch the game on a big screen,