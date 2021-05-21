SA Jockeys hold guard of honour for champion jockey Nooresh Juglall

Durban: South African jockeys held a guard of honour for Nooresh Juglall at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on Sunday.

Juglall, 29, a graduate of the South African Jockey Academy, died in hospital after a fall at Champs De Mars Racecourse, in Mauritius, on Saturday. He was the reigning champion jockey in Mauritius.

Mirror.co.uk, a news website, reported that Juglall hit the ground hard when his horse fell and another horse also stumbled and landed on top of him.

“Juglall was immediately rushed to hospital bleeding profusely before he fell into a coma and tragically passed away,” said the website.

Sportingpost, a horseracing news website, reported that the accident happened as the runners crossed a road over the track in the 990m Gr3 Noble Salute Cup. It said that jockey Benny Woodworth, riding Golden Tractor, was also involved in the accident, but escaped with an elbow injury.

The website said that from the age of 15, Juglall helped his uncle water the Champs de Mars racecourse every evening. He trained as a work rider and groom for two years under Ricky Maingard, a racehorse trainer from Mauritius, before entering the South African Jockey Academy.

The site reported that his first ride was in November 2009 on Subtle Beauty for Greg and Karen Anthony at Hollywoodbets Scottsville. His first winner was a pick-up ride in March 2010 on Shine The Gold for Roy Magner at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg.

Juglall was the first Mauritian to be crowned South African Champion Apprentice in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons. He also rode in Singapore from 2014 to 2019 and was reportedly always in the top 10 on the jockey log.

In a Facebook post, his brother, jockey Tejash Juglall, said: “I still can’t believe you left us. In the last 10-11 years we barely spend time together either. You was abroad or I was and now. You were a champion and inspiration for many but for me, you were everything in my life, my strength, my faith, my hope, my brother, my father, my best friend, my teacher, my mentor, my idol and so much more.”

The post continued: “And now (I) am sure you will be my guardian angel from up there because I know you will never give up on me. But still, you (have) gone too soon champ. You didn’t deserve something like that. You were so dedicated and passionate about your work that you spent your last breath there itself. I have never been expressive but you knew you meant the world to me. Love you lots angel. RIP bhai. Until next time.”

Graham Bailey, the principal at the South African Jockey Academy, said Juglall was sent to the academy in 2009 by the Mauritian Turf Club.

“It was very clear from the outset that Nooresh was a determined young man who was destined to go places and to be successful. It did not take him long to sign his race-riding papers at the end of 2009 and on March 16, 2010, he rode his first winner, Shine The Gold.”

Bailey described Juglall as kind and philanthropic.

“He also financially assisted his younger brother, Tejash, so that he, too, could attend the South African Jockey Academy. Nooresh was successful as an apprentice jockey, winning the champion apprentice twice, riding listed, Grade 1, 2, and 3 races as well as winning the Triple Tiara in 2013.

“This is truly such a sad time and we just pray for comfort and peace for the family at this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Nooresh’s wife and children as well as his family.”

Brett Crawford, a racehorse trainer, said: “He rode for me at the beginning of the year in Cape Town. He was reliable and professional at all times.”

Nooresh Juglall died in hospital after a fall at Champs De Mars racecourse, in Mauritius, on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

