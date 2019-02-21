The accused Sibonelo ‘Seni’ Mkhize

DURBAN - THE murder case against Sibonelo ‘Seni’ Mkhize, who allegedly killed nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj and his alleged co-accused Siyabonga Bulose, is expected to continue at the Durban High Court today. The matter was set for closing arguments on Wednesday but was adjourned. Defence attorney Sizwe Masondo said he intended to call one more witness, a policeman, who is expected to testify today.

Sadia, a Grade 4 pupil at Everest Heights Primary School, had been with her family in May last year.

Her father, Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, had stopped their vehicle at her maternal grandparent's home to drop off her then six-month-old brother Jaziel when two armed men entered the yard and hijacked the vehicle with Sadia in it. Since the start of the trial last week, Mkhize, 39, has maintained his innocence.

He claimed he had purchased dagga and had been on his way back home, when two men had grabbed him and taken him to the scene of the hijacking where he was assaulted.

- POST