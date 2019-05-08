Charlene Pather and her daughter Shreya Pictures: Charlene Somduth

DURBAN - By noon, more than 700 residents from Moorton, Chatsworth, in Durban, voted at the local community hall.



The IEC presiding officer, Vijay Chetty, said they had opened their doors at 6.45am.





"So far everything seems to be going well. We have had close to 724 people who have voted." Charlene Pather, 38, a teacher from Moorton, was accompanied by her daughter Shreya.





"I brought my daughter along because I want her to understand why I am voting and I want her to understand the importance of voting."





Pather said she wanted the newly-elected government to provide better education for children.





"The level of literacy is extremely low in our country. There are many children, who still cannot even read. We need to look at new policies and innovative ideas to help our children learn as they are the future of our country."





She said she hoped her vote made a difference. "It is better to vote than to complain."





Cyril Naidoo, 63, said: "In Chatsworth, we have a problem with land invasion. There are a number of informal housing settlements and people are living in bad conditions without sanitation, piped water and electricity. Residents living in formal housing have to deal with the value of their properties decreasing. We need a government that is accountable and transparent."





Cyril Naidoo.







He said residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the recent floods.





"The infrastructure in the community following the floods is a huge concern for us."



