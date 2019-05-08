DURBAN - While rumours have been rife that the voting station at Spearman Road Primary School in Sydenham, Durban, has run short of ballot papers, management says this was not the case. “We have more than enough to go around,” said the presiding IEC official, Eward Shozi, while pointing to boxes of ballot papers in his office.

“We were only concerned about the proof of address forms, as we were running low on them, but we have informed the IEC accordingly to send through what is needed. For now, we have adequate supplies.”

Shirley Thangalan, 77, of Sydenham, said she had no problems with voting and eagerly showed the ink marking on her thumb.

“I’ve been here from 8am but everyone has been helpful and kind and everything seems to be going well.”

But other senior citizens painted another picture.





Elizabeth Bowers, 70, was furious that she had to stand in a queue and threatened to leave without voting.

“I am so disappointed. They are pushing the old people to come to the front, but then we are told we need to join the line like everyone else.

“They say they need our vote but how can we stand in the heat with no food or water? We will suffer from heat exhaustion. I don’t think I want to vote anymore. It doesn’t seem worth it.”

Anne Heathcote, 66, describes the situation at “ridiculous” and claimed that a busload of pensioners were going to be dropped off at the station to vote.

“How can they wait in line, with walking sticks, low blood pressure, and diabetes? There are no chairs to sit on, nothing. We need to be taken to the front of the queue. I refuse to stand here and wait.”

Another voter, who declined to be named, said: “While standing in the queue, a manager comes out and screams at his staff saying no pensioners must be brought to the front. What nonsense is that.”

Shozi, said they did not cater for pensioners and they had to join the queue just like everyone else.

“We only make provisions for pregnant women and the disabled. The pensioner age gap is wide. While we can sympathise with a 90-year-old, we cannot bring every person over 60 to the front. It would just create chaos.”

Meanwhile, The Action Cricket Hall, on Rinaldo Road in Durban North, did run short of ballot papers but this was sorted out.

