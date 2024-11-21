Sanral announces reopening of Mbokodweni River Bridge ahead of festive season

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has announced the reopening of the Mbokodweni River Bridge on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal today. This is the first phase of repairs that have been made to the bridge after it was closed due to damage. The bridge was closed on November 4, following damage to some of its bearings; in particular the concrete rocker bearings that supported the fourth span of the southbound bridge.

President Cyril Ramaphosa inspected the damage to the bridge four days later and was briefed by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa, and Sanral CEO Reginald Demana. According to a statement by Sanral: "The first phase of repairs entailed the replacement of the failed concrete bearings with structural steel bearings. This will allow the opening of the bridge to normal traffic, including heavy vehicles, for the December to January period. "However, the movement of abnormal loads and super loads over that bridge will be restricted for that period, in line with recommendations from the technical report certifying the repairs.

“The second phase of repairs is due to commence by late January 2025 and will entail the replacement of all the bearings of the same design on the southbound bridge as a proactive precautionary measure. This work will be undertaken with minimal disturbance to traffic, using traffic accommodation measures that are already being implemented on the rest of the N2 and N3 upgrade projects.” Demana said he was happy with the speed with which the roads agency had conducted the repairs. He said it was a priority for Sanral to ensure the bridge was operational before the start of the holiday season because of the importance of the N2. “The reopening of the Mbokodweni River Bridge ahead of the festive season is positive and significant for road users. This demonstrates Sanral’s commitment to delivering on what we had promised President Ramaphosa and our minister when they visited the bridge about two weeks ago.