School's out! What’s On

The July winter school break starts this week. Government schools in KwaZulu-Natal will close on June 23 and reopen for the third term on July 18.

There is loads of entertainment on offer over the period for kids, youth and the family. Theatre * KickstArt’s “Winnie the Pooh” will stage at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre from June 22 to July 16. “Winnie the Pooh” features a cast of new children playing Christopher Robin, Roo, Rabbit’s friends and relations and Alexander Beetle. It stars Blessing Xaba as Pooh, Iain Robinson as Eeyore, Lyle Buxton as Owl, Amahle Tembe as Piglet, Roland Perold as Rabbit, Keryn Scott as Kanga and Micah Stojakovic as Tigger. Tickets are R150 to 290 via Computicket.

Kickstart’s ‘Winnie the Pooh’. Picture: Val Adamson * Northcliff High will stage “Me and my Girl” at The Playhouse from June 28 to July 22. Upon the demise of Lord Hareford of Hareford Hall, it is discovered that he has a long lost son - and heir - who needs to be found to take over the title. The son turns out to be a Cockney yahoo, in need of reform and educating, a requirement in the late earls will, before he can receive the inheritance. Hilarity combined with joyful songs all make for a mixed bag of entertainment. Tickets are from R80 to R100 at Webtickets. * “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will stage from July 8 to 16 at The Playhouse. The 2023 annual Young Performers Project (YPP) will have the biggest cast yet: 167 children ranging from five to 19 years from more than 50 schools throughout KZN. The sung-through musical with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber is based on the character of Joseph from the Bible's Book of Genesis. This year, there are two professional performers: Aaron McIlroy as the Pharaoh, a ‘70s inspired Elvis lookalike, and Georgie Mabbett Kelly as the narrator. The show runs at 90 minutes with an interval. It is suitable for age four and above. Tickets are R150 to R250 through Webtickets. Some of the cast from “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”. Picture: Val Adamson Festivals/Markets

* The Welcoming of the Whales Festival️ 2023 will take place from June 23 to 25. The event will take place along Foreshore Drive from 8am to 4pm between Anstey’s Beach and Brighton Beach on the Bluff. The festival includes an educational centre, arts and craft market, food stalls and various beach activities with activations. There will be a park and ride facility from the Bluff showgrounds. Shuttles will transport guests to Foreshore Drive. Enjoy a complimentary Ricksha Bus hop-on hop-off, while viewing the Bluff suburb. The starting point will be at Brighton Beach. For more information, visit Facebook: Sodurba Tourism Association Plenty to do at this year’s “Welcoming of the Whales Festival️ 2023”. Picture: Facebook * The “I Heart Artisan Market for Kids - Homegrown and Handmade” will take place on July 1 from 8.30am to 12pm at Sugar Rush Park in Ballito. The kids' artisanal market will feature budding entrepreneurs and young artists. The market encourages creativity and provides a space for youngsters to come up with products to sell, make, bake, create or grow, in order to sell to the public. For more information, email [email protected] The ‘I Heart Artisan Market for Kids - Homegrown and Handmade’ encourages young artists to create and produce their own items to sell. Picture: Supplied * Cotton Fest Durban has announced the line-up for their inaugural show in the city. The urban music and fashion, lifestyle festival will take place on July 2 at the Kings Park Stadium outer fields from 12pm. The festival will merge both established and young emerging talents performing live across two stages. The show will feature more than 60 of South Africa’s young musical talent, including Babes Wodumo, Big Zulu, Celestial MIC, DJ Bongs, Durban’s Finest (Tira and DJ Sox), L’Vovo, Le Soul, Professor. Other lifestyle elements include The Tuckshop (retail fashion store featuring local brands), the sports arena (skateboard) and the cafeteria (food court). For more information, visit Facebook: CottonFest

Cotton Fest. Picture: Facebook For the family * Yoga enthusiasts and members of the public can attend the Jadatharaya Centre for Yoga and Right Living’s (2 Fairview Drive, Brindhaven, Verulam) commemoration of the International Yoga Day on June 25. It starts from10.30am to 12pm. The event will include Asana (physical postures) demonstration, yoga discourses, Pranayama (breathing techniques), guided meditation, and stick dance. Admission is free. Vegetarian lunch will be served. For further information, call Dr Surendran Pillay on 084 828 3880. * The KZN Museum winter holiday programme offers a line up of arts and craft activities linked to the museum exhibitions and will run from June 26 to 30 from 9am to 11am. The cost is R30 per child per day. On June 26, make your own butterfly; make a themed pencil holder on June 27 and learn about the cat family; make different shapes using shells on June 28; make your own abstract wall art on June 29; and June 30, make your own rock art using natural pigments. Purchase your tickets on Webtickets. For more information, visit Facebook: KwaZulu-Natal Museum

The KZN Museum winter holiday programme. Picture: Facebook * Jump 4 Joy Waterfall offers a tot's special from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 11.30 am. It will be R100/per 90 minutes for both mom, dad or guardian and tot. It is for jumpers aged 1 to 4 years old. The jumper must be accompanied by an adult on the trampoline at all times. It includes one cup of coffee. For more information, call 031 100 0166 Jump 4 Joy Waterfall. Picture: Facebook * Mommy and Me Paint Playdate at Playcafe Amanzimtoti on June 25 from 12.30pm for 1pm. It includes canvas and all paint materials, a selected meal and a complimentary drink. Bookings are essential. For information, call Sammy on 079 571 5943. * Whether you are a lifelong movie fan, or looking for a night of entertainment, “The Hollywood Walk of Fame” at the Barnyard Theatre at Suncoast is a tribute to the greatest music from the greatest movies to hit the big screen. The show will bring to life iconic songs and dance anthems from hit classic films, including “Grease”, “Saturday Night Fever”, “Dirty Dancing”, “La Bamba” and “Fame”. The show runs until October 1. For more information, see barnyardtheatre.co.za/suncoast

The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: Facebook Outdoors * Durban Walking Tours will host a Kids Fun Activity Tour on June 27 and 28 around the city. The four-hour guided tour journeys through Durban's attractions. Stops include the Durban Botanical Gardens where they will discover the wonders of the cinnamon tree, the ‘touch me not’ and other plants and birds. You can also look for the African Turtle and engage in interactive activities that ignite their curiosity about the natural world. There will be ride on the People Mover bus to the Durban Natural Science Museum where you will come face-to-face with a T-Rex dinosaur, and get up close and personal with a mummy. The final destination will be the Point Canals for a boat ride. With only 3km of slow walking, this tour is perfect for children aged 4 and up. It is R220 per child/adult. The price includes the bus and boat ride. Spaces are limited and booking are essential via [email protected] Durban Walking Tours will host a Kids Fun Activity Tour. Picture: Facebook

* Dino Adventure awaits in the prehistoric jungle at Dino Park SA in Port Shepstone. It is great for families with small kids and dinosaur enthusiasts. Activities include missions to find all 25 of their dinosaurs, view real fossils in the dino gallery, dig for dino bones in the fossil pit, dino show (Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting), jungle gym for free play, dino tracks, meet the rangers and more. For more information, visit Facebook: Dino Park SA. Dino Park SA. Picture: Facebook * Highstakes in Cato Ridge offers something for the whole family. Thrill seekers can have a choice of adventure sports and activities, while friends and family relax on the deck. Activities include quad bike trails, clay pigeon shooting, archery, paintball and zipline. For more information, visit Facebook: Highstakes KZN. * Flag Animal Farm in Umhlali, Sheffield Beach, is home to more than 1 000 rescued animals, birds and reptiles. The facilities include pony rides, horse rides, train and tractor rides, free range animals to cuddle, a splash water park, two indoor play centres, reptile enclosures and handling, milking show and demo, an a new bike track. For more information, visit Facebook: Flag Animal Farm

Flag Animal Farm. Picture: Facebook At the movies: * “Rally Road Racers“: Zhi, a rookie race car driver, gets the opportunity to compete against the reigning champion of the rally car circuit. With help from a former driver-turned-mechanic, Zhi must overcome treacherous terrain, rival racers, and unexpected obstacles to prove he has what it takes to be the next great racer. Starts June 23. Rally Road Racers. Picture: IMDB * “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken“: DreamWorks Animation dives into the turbulent waters of high school with a hilarious, heartfelt action comedy. It is about a shy teenager who discovers she is part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she dreamed. Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor, ”To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before“ franchise) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. Starts June 30.