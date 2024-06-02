Scouts Honour: 50 Years of Service

MAYA JAGJIVAN KALICHARA “On my honour I promise that I will do my best,

To do my duty to God, and my country, To help other people at all times, To obey the Scout Law.”

With an effervescent smile, and eyes beaming with joy, Jayant Soma, fondly known as Jay, passionately repeats the Scout’s Promise.

It’s a promise he has lived by for over 50 years; the 62-year-old Durban resident was recently recognised for serving the Surat Hindoo Scout Group and Scouts SA for this milestone. “My goodness. Where did the time go? Whilst the number makes one feel ‘old’, scouting always keeps you young in mind, body, health, and spirit,” he said. Jay, who lives with his wife and daughter in Mobeni Heights, the Regional Consulting Manager at Business Partners Limited, ensures that he has time for scouting amid his busy days.

His energetic nature belies his years of dedication to the scouting movement. He said: “Scouting is education for life. The movement encourages young boys and girls to develop independent thinking and survival techniques. Some of the practical activities taught are camping, first aid, compass understanding and mapping, knot tying and pioneering projects while also focusing on personal responsibility, citizenship, and teamwork. In this way, scouting builds confidence and self-esteem.” And Jay speaks from having walked this path himself: “To escape from the streets and flats while living in Prince Edward Street (Durban), I was drawn to the opportunity of developing myself through exploring the great outdoors. Scouting helped me grow into a mature youth at that time and has graduated me into an adult scout leader today.”

It was almost inevitable that Jay would join scouting as his uncles were part of the movement and his grandfather was the first Treasurer of the Surat Hindoo Scout Group. Jay shared the group’s rich history: “The Surat Hindoo Scout Group was started in 1954 and was re-organised in 1963. Since 1967, the group has attended every World Jamboree, which is held every four years, to allow scouts to make international friendships with people from different cultures and enjoy activities together.” He added: “The jamborees are truly life changing. One of my greatest highlights over my 50 years was when my late son, Mayur, was selected to represent South Africa at the National Jamboree in Korea in 2013. I was also honoured to be selected as a member of the South Africa contingent as an Adult Leader to the World Scout Jamboree in Japan in 2015.”

Virika Budhia, 15, from Westville Girls High School, heaps praise on Jay's leadership qualities. At last year’s Surat Hindoo Scout Group AGM were, from left, Shaun Gaza, Seshen Maharaj, Shilpa Daya, Sahil Ratanjee, Mihir Patel, Virika Budhia and Menka Budhia.Scouts who attended the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea shared their experiences, showcasing the badges and scarfs exchanged with others. "I remember going fishing for the first time when I was at cubs. It was at Wilson’s Wharf, and it was extremely windy that day and my hook kept getting caught in the rocks because I didn’t even know how to cast the rod. The whole hour we spent at the harbour; Jay was trying to unhook my rod out the rocks. This is one of my favourite memories with Jay and I hope to make many more." Last year, Virika attended the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea in 2023.

"This allowed me to make friends from all around the world and helped me form closer bonds with my own troop. The jamboree also helped me be less dependent on my parents as they weren’t with me for the three weeks I was away. " Tushar Bhika, 16, who attends Westville Boys High School, said Jay had been a mentor and guiding light in his scouting journey which began when he was just six years old. Thanks to Jay and the Surat Hindoo Scout Group, Tushar has learnt skills such as first aid, how to make a fire, cook and fish.

Members of the Surat Hindoo Scout Group: from left, Ajay Daya (group chairperson), VK Naidoo (veteran scoutmaster), Jay Soma and Madan Nathoo. He elaborates: "The team-building at scouts has helped develop my interpersonal skills and I also learnt how to lead with efficiency. This ensured I was able to achieve my goal of becoming a prefect at my school. I whole-heartedly encourage young children to join scouting as it changed my life drastically." Tushar’s and Virika’s stories are proof of the impact of scouting. Jay is grateful for the strong bonds he has formed with his peers and the youth through scouting.

“When scouts call to inform me that their job interview was a ‘breeze’ and that they got the job or promotion because of their scouting skills, confidence, and maturity, it makes my heart so happy. It’s just an awesome feeling to see the youth developing into strong and mature adults,” said Jay. Maya Jagjivan Kalicharan is a journalist with 20 years of radio broadcasting experience. She now works in corporate communications at a leading African customer services provider. Additionally, she serves on the management committee of the 1860 Heritage Centre in Durban. Maya channels her passion for writing in her blog – https://inmywords.co.za/