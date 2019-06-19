Sandra Moonsamy

Durban - Thursday will mark three weeks since Westville businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy was kidnapped, but her family say they have high hopes that she will be returned to them safely. Moonsamy, 45, the financial director of Crossmoor Transport Plant, was snatched by unknown assailants in Stapleton Road, Pinetown, on May 30.

Speaking to POST this week, her brother Inderan Naicker said the family was working closely with authorities and denied allegations that his sister's kidnapping was linked to a tender.

"Regarding allegations that tender processes may play a role in Sandra's kidnapping, the family has stated that there is no truth to these claims.

"Sandra is not a shareholder in the family company. Being in the South African business marketplace, tender processes form a natural part of our day to day operations, as they would at any other similar company. At no point have business practices had an impact on this investigation," said Naicker.

He also denied allegations of a family rift.

"Regarding allegations that there have been conflicts among Sandra's family members in response to her kidnapping, the family states that there is no truth whatsoever to these claims. We remain a tight-knit, supportive and loving family, united in our prayers for Sandra's safe return. We are sincerely grateful to have the blessing of such a close support network.

"On behalf of Sandra's family, we would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the many supporters and well-wishers who have come forward during this difficult time.

A week ago private investigator Brad Nathanson, who had worked around the clock to try to locate her, had his services terminated by the family.

