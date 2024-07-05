Search for missing driver ‘unsuccessful but ongoing’

THE search for Ajith Durga, who went missing on Wednesday, was "unsuccessful but ongoing". Durga, 57, of Reservoir Hills, a driver at Ganga Plumbers in New Germany, was allegedly hijacked and reported missing by his employer.

According to a statement issued by the private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) this evening, Durga's work colleagues contacted them after the white Toyota Hilux bakkie with Ganga Plumbers' branding was recovered near Inanda Dam. "His vehicle tracking report indicated that the bakkie travelled from Springfield Park to Ntuzuma before being abandoned in Inanda. His wallet was located in the vehicle but his ATM cards were missing," said the statement. The recovered bakkie. Picture: Rusa The Rusa R44 helicopter conducted an extensive low level search of locations in Ntuzuma and Inanda, while about 47 of Durga's work colleagues conducted ground search on Thursday.

Today, Rusa officers returned to Ntuzuma and interviewed several businesses and residents along the route the vehicle had travelled. In an earlier interview with the POST, his sister-in-law Jenita Durga said he was unmarried and did not have children. "He was last seen near Plumblink where he was meant to pick up something. However, he did not make it there. We believe he was hijacked near the bird park. His phone had been switched off and no one had been able to contact him after 2pm yesterday (Wednesday),” Jenita had said.