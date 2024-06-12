Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe PostNewsSportBollywoodLettersOpinionFeaturesCommunity News
Independent Online | Thepost
Search IOL
IOLThe PostNewsSportBollywoodLettersOpinionFeaturesCommunity News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Seine netter, 73, dies after boat capsized

ToBeConfirmed

ToBeConfirmed

Published 12h ago

Share

ONE of the oldest seine netters in Durban, Goolam Fareed Essack, 73, died on Tuesday after his boat capsized, while he was netting sardines, on the south coast.

Essa, from Welbedacht, arrived with his family and staff at Winklespruit beach at 7.30am and made his way to Umgababa Beach, where the sardines had been spotted.

A helicopter searching for the fishermen. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

Essack and three other staff were about 100 meters away from the shoreline when the boat engine boat cut off. At the time Essack was running the net around the shoal. A wave crashed onto the boat, capsizing it.

Essack died and Sandile Khele is still missing.

For the full story, including an interview with Essack’s son, get your copy of the POST today.

Related Topics:

kwazulu natalsportsmen