Seine netter, 73, dies after boat capsized

ONE of the oldest seine netters in Durban, Goolam Fareed Essack, 73, died on Tuesday after his boat capsized, while he was netting sardines, on the south coast.
Essa, from Welbedacht, arrived with his family and staff at Winklespruit beach at 7.30am and made his way to Umgababa Beach, where the sardines had been spotted.
Essack and three other staff were about 100 meters away from the shoreline when the boat engine boat cut off. At the time Essack was running the net around the shoal. A wave crashed onto the boat, capsizing it.
Essack died and Sandile Khele is still missing.
