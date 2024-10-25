Selina Govender's journey with breast cancer: ‘Live life like every day is a miracle’

WHEN Selina Govender was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago, she was not upset and didn’t shed a tear. Instead she remained confident that she would beat it and go on to live her “best life” which included running 10km races.

Govender, 40, of Merebank, was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in August 2021. She said at the time she was on treatment for an early onset of polycystic ovaries. “A week before my third month review, I felt two lumps on my left breast. During that period of being on medication for polycystic ovaries, I also had an episode of sciatica, which did not go away, no matter how I treated it.

“Furthermore, being on the contraceptive pill for 10 years to normalise my menstrual cycle actually disrupted my hormones and also not having children by age 35 put me at a high risk. This, in fact, had caused the cancer years ago, but only showed signs of sciatica, which I ignored and did not think would be related to breast cancer.” Govender said prior to receiving her results, she had already suspected she had breast cancer. “I was not upset, and I did not shed a tear on confirmation of this because I knew women who had treatment and were in remission for over a decade were living their best lives. I was informed that there were three lumps on my left breast and axillary nodes as well as 14 lymph nodes on the left side that were infected. There was also bone metastasis to 80% of my skeleton.

“However, I wanted to have the mastectomy immediately, see the oncologist, have my treatment done, and go back to work in a few months. I remember saying to my gynaecologist after she went through the biopsy results, ‘let's get this disease out of me, so I can go back to living life’,” she said. Govender said she underwent surgery and intense treatment following her diagnosis, which included a left mastectomy with axillary clearance and removal of 14 lymph nodes. “My treatment plan also consisted of six IV chemotherapy sessions with a 21 day interval, white cell booster injections 24 hours after chemotherapy, blood tests every week to check tumour markers, organ function and blood counts, among others.

“I still see a physiotherapist monthly for lymph drainage and pain relief for the collapsed vertebrae on my lower back, damaged discs on my neck and intracranial pressure in my brain. I was taken off the anticancer pill a month ago due to two consecutive years of clear scans and detrimental side effects.” Govender added that there were days when her body “gives up” and she had to rest. “I am restricted in terms of movement; no jolting of the body or injury due to my bones being weak and unable to repair themselves. This took a lot of adjusting as I am a ‘do it yourself’ woman.

“I am able to walk to keep myself healthy. I take advantage of this and have incorporated in my daily routine a 5km walk in the area I live in. I get to interact with community members and be an inspiration to others who need it. I also do 10km races throughout the year. Despite the side effects of the medication taking a toll on me, the last three years have been marvellous. I live my life on my terms making the most of each day. “Unfortunately, I will not be able to utter the words remission as stage 4 disease is incurable. I will remain on hormone therapy and bone treatment for a long time. Blood tests and scans will be constantly conducted to check the status of the now dormant lesions on my bones.” Govender added that having a strong mindset was imperative when faced with such challenges in life.