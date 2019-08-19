Durban - Cancer survivor, humanitarian, servant of the community, sister, and most importantly a mother, these are some of the words that describe Paddy Chettiar, Head Sister at Alphamed Dialysis Centre. Chettiar, who has been in the nursing field for over 40 years, says that taking care of people is her main priority.

“Community care and volunteering in whichever domain it may be is what I live for,” she said.

“I take responsibility with an open mind for being a privileged citizen in a global world. And in saying that, I feel fulfilled each time by doing something for someone that cannot do anything for themselves or by educating and uplifting the community,” she said.

Chettiar has been in remission for two years is now giving back to cancer fighters.

“I am now coaching cancer patients by supporting them through their full treatment and guiding them through the medication that they have to take,” she added.

"Kidney failure is getting out of control and my education is teaching people more about prevention and ask people to give lifestyle changes such as cutting down on salt and carbohydrates because obesity can lead to kidney failure.

Along with her many responsibilities, Chettiar is also the director at the Kidney Association of KwaZulu-Natal. In this capacity, she carries out many community outreach projects such as wellness days which include blood glucose, cholesterol, blood and pressure tests free of charge for people who would not ordinarily have been able to access them.

