Shedding the negative on the fire walk

At the age of 20, Krishna Naidoo found himself offering prayers and embarking on a fire walk for his sickly 14-year-old brother’s healing. Naidoo, now 76 years old, has continued the practice of fire walking.

Today he goes by the title of Spiritual Head, Guru Krishna Naidoo, and he leads the Sathie Sanmarka Sungam of SA. Born and raised in Sydenham, Naidoo and his family were forced to leave the area and relocate to Asherville due to the apartheid government’s Group Areas Act. “My brother was left in my care. He was sickly, so, standing in as the parent, I took part in prayers and went on a fire walk to help him and that is how it started for me,” said Naidoo.

The organisation recently began a period of prayers in the build-up to its Theemithi or Fire-walking Festival. The event has taken place over the past 31 years in the northern region of Durban. It aims to invoke the power of Draupathi Amman (Mother Draupadi). According to a statement: “Mother Draupadi was the chosen devotee of Lord Krishna to bring to and teach the world of total surrender. The de-robing of Draupadi in the courtyard of the Pandava Clan brought about a catastrophe that led to the 18-day Kurukshetra War, the vow to kill Duryodhana, a prince of the Kaurava clan. The reciting of the Bhagavad Gita by Lord Krishna to Arjun led to the cleansing and purifying of an entire nation, era and the birth of a pure, disciplined and God-conscious era. “The crossing of the lotus embers of Mother Draupadi is the purification of mind and body allowing us to experience the true potential of our soul. Immersing oneself in the powerful element of fire is the killing of our vices of lust, anger, greed, attachment and ego or pride. We shed this on the embers of fire…”

Naidoo said during this time devotees offered prayers over a period of 18 days, culminating in the fire walk on the 18th day. “During this time we offer prayers for ourselves, family, our community and the world in general, which is going though challenging times with wars, poverty, etc. We have prayer services and discourses. We meditate and we stick to a vegetarian diet over the 18 days in the build-up to the fire walking, which takes place on the 18th day. “Devotees prepare themselves; they cannot go anywhere and cannot enjoy any carnal pleasures for the duration. In this time, we try to purify ourselves, specifically from anger, which is a dangerous thing. During these 18 days we stress the importance of patience being a virtue,” he said.

The Sathie Sanmarka Sungam of SA serves through its 11 branches. Their Stanmore branch, at 465 Grove End Drive in Phoenix, has been in existence for the past 38 years. Their Draupathi Amman Prayer (Fire-walking Prayer) began on June 14, with different prayers and observations planned. It will culminate in the fire walk on July 1. For further information, call Michelle at 073 696 4202.