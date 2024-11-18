Shoppers evacuated following bomb scare at the Phoenix Plaza

EARLIER today, a bomb threat in the Phoenix Plaza sparked an immediate evacuation of the mall. Gareth Naidoo, the spokesperson for the KZN VIP, said: “Just after 11am, members of KZN VIP were dispatched after reports of a bomb threat at the phoenix plaza.”

He said evacuation protocols were followed, and shoppers were escorted safely out of the mall. “The South African Police Service bomb squad were summoned to the scene where they did a sweep through of the entire premises. No devices or bombs were found within the plaza,” said Naidoo. He said no injuries or fatalities were reported at the time.