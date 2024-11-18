Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe PostNewsSportBollywoodLettersOpinionFeaturesCommunity News
Independent Online | Thepost
Search IOL
IOLThe PostNewsSportBollywoodLettersOpinionFeaturesCommunity News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Shoppers evacuated following bomb scare at the Phoenix Plaza

The South African Police Service bomb squad was at the mall where they did a sweep through of the premises.

The South African Police Service bomb squad was at the mall where they did a sweep through of the premises.

Published Nov 18, 2024

Share

EARLIER today, a bomb threat in the Phoenix Plaza sparked an immediate evacuation of the mall.

Gareth Naidoo, the spokesperson for the KZN VIP, said: “Just after 11am, members of KZN VIP were dispatched after reports of a bomb threat at the phoenix plaza.”

He said evacuation protocols were followed, and shoppers were escorted safely out of the mall.

“The South African Police Service bomb squad were summoned to the scene where they did a sweep through of the entire premises. No devices or bombs were found within the plaza,” said Naidoo.

He said no injuries or fatalities were reported at the time.

"Shoppers, as they made their way out, were traumatised and were running for safety. We can confirm that all is now in order and operations will return to normal.”

THE POST

Related Topics:

durban