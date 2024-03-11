Slain Unitrans operation executive remembered

TRIBUTES have been pouring in for Colin Nadar, an employee at Unitrans, who was gunned down in Chalmers Road in Clairwood last Thursday. Nadar, 58, the operations executive of Unitrans’ Petroleum division, was seated in his vehicle near the Unitrans depot when he came under attack at about 4.30pm.

Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson of ALS Paramedics Medical Services, said upon arrival, paramedics were shown to a light delivery vehicle, which had multiple gunshots to either side. “Paramedics gained access through the rear of the vehicle. The male was found to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him. He was declared deceased on the scene,” he said. Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, a provincial police spokesperson, said Brighton Beach police were investigating a case of murder. She said the motive for the killing was unknown.

Since last week, tributes have poured in for Nadar on social media. Levendran Pillay, his brother-in-law, said: “ You were taken away from us. You were robbed of your life my brother-in-law. You are one-of-a-kind and it’s very hard to find a man like you. I will always love you. I will always miss you. You will always be a part of my heart. Thank you for everything. Thank you for the lovely memories that you have left us with…” Deborah Chamier: “RIP Colin. You are really going to be missed… was my manager for many years.”