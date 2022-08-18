Son accused of killing his father with a dinner plate granted R1000 bail

Durban - Ruben Perumal, charged with killing his dad, was granted R1000 bail in the New Hanover Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
Perumal, 27, of Veronica Way in Cool Air, Dalton, is accused of killing Jagatheesan Perumal, 56, at their home on July 30.
Jagatheesan was allegedly repeatedly hit on the head with a dinner plate.
Perumal was arrested and charged with murder.
He was granted bail and will live with a relative in Pietermaritzburg. The case was adjourned to September 13.
Shortly after the murder Muniamma Reddy, Jagathessan Perumal’s sister, told POST: “The police informed us that my nephew was arrested on charges of murder. This is shocking news to us. Everything seemed normal between father and son. My brother was divorced and his son, Yubeshan lived with him.”
IOL