Son granted R2000 bail for allegedly stabbing his father to death following an argument

Durban - DEENAN Ryan and his son Shamith shared a close relationship. But on April 10, while drinking alcohol together at their home in Tarkastad, in the Eastern Cape, they allegedly began arguing. Minutes later, one of them was dead.

Ryan, 57, a businessman, had allegedly tried to punch Shamith, 29, who is unemployed. In retaliation, Shamith allegedly stabbed his father twice in the chest and eight times in the back. Shamith handed himself over to the Tarkastad police station that night. He was arrested and charged with murder.

When police arrived at the home, Ryan’s body was found in the passageway near his bedroom door. He had succumbed to his injuries.

Shamith appeared in the Tarkastad Magistrate’s Court on April 12. The matter was adjourned to Monday (April 19) for bail consideration.

While Ryan’s friends protested outside the courthouse, his son was granted R2 000 bail. The matter was adjourned until next month.

Deenan Ryan. Picture: Supplied

Karen Naidoo, the family spokesperson, said: “The family is devastated and in shock as to the nature of such a tragedy. Coming on the trail of previous losses of close family members, this travesty has now put them in despair and they are struggling to come to terms with this horrific incident. They will be seeking counselling after the completion of Ryan’s final prayers and rituals under the Hindu custom.”

She said Ryan was formerly from Lenasia in Johannesburg.

In 1996, he moved to Lady Frere in the Eastern Cape and a year later, to Tarkastad with his now ex-wife, his elder son, Amith, and Shamith, to start a business.

Naidoo said Ryan owned The Rhino Inn, a petrol station, a workshop, a supermarket, and, more recently, a DStv installation business.

“He was a loving and dedicated father, a much-adored big brother to his siblings, and a friend and mentor to his nieces and nephews. He was a gentle soul and a hard worker. His family, friends and community can affirm his good qualities of being kind, passive, a good listener, a jovial friend, and a helping hand to those in need.”

She said he was an athlete and had completed the Comrades Marathon three times. Ryan was also a volunteer at the Hare Krishna Movement.

“Ryan and Shamith shared a close and jovial relationship. Shamith was a good child. He attended private schools in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape and in Johannesburg where he obtained a bachelor’s pass in matric. He thereafter went to the University of Johannesburg to study toward a BA degree before going on to teach in Spain. He was educated and was sociable among his peers.”

She said he had a few setbacks, including a dependency on drugs and alcohol, during his teenage years.

“He was residing with his father for the last two years. Shamith did not work and his father cared for him. He was seeking help for him at a rehabilitation centre.

“The family wants justice for the deceased because at the end of the day, murder is murder. The family is devastated at the outcome of the bail application. Although they are not discouraged at this time, the law will take its course. Being released on bail does not have an impact on one’s case. It simply means that the court did not view him as a flight risk.”

Captain Lariane Jonker, the spokesperson for the Tarkastad SAPS, said a case of murder was being investigated.

“It is alleged that Shamith Ryan and his father, Deenan Ryan, had been drinking when an altercation between the two broke out. Deenan tried to punch Shamith and he retaliated by stabbing him in the chest and back.”

Jonker said Ryan died at the scene and that Shamith handed himself over to police at the station.

Ryan was cremated at the Clare Estate Crematorium on Saturday.

