Son ‘stabs’ father, kills granddad

A ‘schizophrenic’ Verulam man, who flew into a fit of rage when he was told not to use a cup to remove water from their flooded house, allegedly stabbed his grandfather to death with a kitchen knife, and seriously injured his father. Humza Ally, 20, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the murder of his grandfather, Hajee Goolam Shaik Mohamed, 76, and the attempted murder of his father, Hafez Zameer Ally, 42.

Natasha Ramkissoon Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, said the accused would be taken to a district surgeon to assess his mental state. The case was remanded to January 22. At around 9pm on Saturday night, the Ally family had rallied to try and stop the water which was gushing into their Trevenon Road, Lotusville home, during the downpour.

Moulana Abed Ahmed, a close friend and spiritual head to the family, said Humza was summoned by his father to assist. He said he was called to the home after Humza allegedly went into a frenzy and grabbed a knife from the kitchen. “When my family and I got to the Ally home, there was blood everywhere. I was told that Hafez had shouted at Humza to help.

“Humza is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is also schizophrenic. Something triggered in him and he ran into the kitchen. He returned with a large knife and stabbed his father, Hafez, five times in his neck, head and chest. “When Hafez’s father, who lived in the bottom level of the house, came up to investigate the commotion, he saw that his son had been stabbed and he tried to intervene. “Humza, who was the apple of his grandfather’s eye, turned on him and stabbed him, twice. He also lunged at his mother with the knife, but she pleaded with him to not stab her,” said Moulana Ahmed.

“As I was about to take Hafez and Hajee to the hospital, Humza came running to the car crying hysterically and pleading for forgiveness. “Hajee was bleeding profusely but on our way to the hospital he kept reciting Allah’s name, which were his last words. He was a pious man and well known in the community and the mosque. “I am sure that he died with forgiveness in his heart as he chanted for Allah in his last moments. We want to make it clear that Humza was not a drug addict, has never taken any drugs, and has never been violent before. He is not a cold-blooded murderer.

“We know that he should never be let back into society but he should not be in prison either. He needs to be in an institution for people with severe mental health problems. We pray for peace for the family,” Moulana Ahmed said. A police source close to the investigation said the accused suffered from schizophrenia. "The accused has not been to the hospital in three years for a check-up. But he is taking medication, which is purchased by his family, to treat his condition."

The source said the accused had tried to remove water from their flooded house by using a cup. "When his father saw this, he suggested that the accused use a bucket instead. This allegedly angered the accused. He went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and allegedly stabbed his father in the neck and head before turning on his grandfather." Moulana Ahmed, who is a teacher at the Verulam Islamic School, said Humza was a bright young man who was suffering from depression due to his poor mental health.