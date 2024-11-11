Sorisha Naidoo: harnessing positivity and scalar wave technology for wellness

BUSINESSWOMAN Sorisha Naidoo says positive thinking - and a regular dose of scalar wave technology to optimise cell health - is a front-runner in her life and that of her family. “If you surround yourself with people who are positive and encouraging, you are able to do anything you want. However, making sure your mindset is positive is the key,” said Naidoo, who appeared on the TV reality series Real Housewives of Durban.

She starts her day with exercise, which, she says, puts her in an amazing mood. “And I make sure I carry that mindset into the better part of my day. The more I make positivity a priority, the vibration attracts more positivity into my life. They say ‘like attracts like’ and I am a firm believer in that.” And on the days she feels “burnt-out”, she undergoes treatment in an Energy Enhancement (EE) System that she recently made available via her business Source SA at the Oceans Mall in uMhlanga.

Positive thinking and the benefits of the EE System, she said, have done wonders for her overall well-being. The EE System, which is a scalar wave therapy, was founded by Nikola Tesla, and developed by Dr Sandra Rose Michael, a doctor of naturopathic medicine and PhD, an inventor, researcher, and professor of applied integrative biophysics. “If you sit in the frequency of the waves, the waves will be able to optimise your cell health. If your cell is operating at a lower milli-voltage, your health is not optimal. By optimising cell health, your body is able to detox itself and slowly recover.

“I have had many sessions in the system, and the two hours I spend there sometimes feel like an eight-hour nap. I sometimes have a meditative experience. When I feel burnt out or I need a little R&R, I often go in.” Following her mother being diagnosed with cancer eight years ago, and her dad with glaucoma, Naidoo said she started looking at alternative ways to treat them. “I have seen how treatment, albeit helpful, has been damaging to my mum’s psyche as well as her body, and my dad was also diagnosed with glaucoma.

“I came across the EE System. When I heard about it, there was only one at the time, and it was a smaller home unit that was based in George. I then decided to take my parents to George to experience it. The owner Madelaine was kind enough to fetch us and let us have an overnight experience in her lounge. “My sleep was deep and refreshing and when I got back to Durban, I had the most detoxing experience. My mum and dad also had amazing sleep and seemed pain free for a while after. “I could feel the benefits for weeks afterwards, and the feeling of euphoria was also present. Anyone who sits in the system is able to benefit from it.”

She said there were at least 60 medical trials that have been carried out with much success. “I have cancer patients and those with ADHD, autism, Alzheimer’s and stroke victims arriving for treatment as well as those for pain management, wound care, and general health and anti-ageing. “All you need to do is leave your shoes outside, wear comfortable loose clothing, sit in a recliner, and the best way forward would be to sleep in the frequency. Other than vital information that is required, there is no need for a consultation.

“Optimal results can be seen with a two hour session. Clients with severe conditions choose longer packages and, in most cases, visit daily. Others have an overnight session, which is 8 to 10 hours. We then prepare beds for the clients.” Naidoo said while technology worked wonders, clean eating and a daily routine of positive affirmations have also helped in her mind, body and health journey. She started clean eating about seven years ago when she realised that processed and fast food impacted how quickly the body aged.

“My thirst was to start eating food groups that revitalise you. Many years ago, I used to eat two slabs of chocolate every day. When you are young, this will not show up immediately, but as time drags on, I realised wiping out processed sugar and replacing it with either raw non-irritated honey, maple or date syrup were healthy alternatives. “If you want your body to function at its prime, it starts with what you put into your mouth. Once I trained myself to do this, it was easy to pass up on chocolates and processed food habits. I cold-turkeyed this for two years and I started to miss it, so I do also believe in the occasional cheat days as opposed to everyday unhealthy habits.” She continued: “I also believe affirmations are a crucial part of my day. I start my day with gratitude for life and the opportunity to breathe another day. I then ask for an amazing day filled with love, abundance and success in all my endeavours. I also ask for good health and to look at everything with kindness.”

In addition, Naidoo said she asked to be shifted away from situations and people that do not hold the same vibration. “In the evening before I sleep, I ask that I be cleared of all negativity and to be forgiven for any wrongdoing that I may have caused and to grant me sleep that is reinvigorating. Whenever I am faced with a stressful situation, be it work or personal, I always ask that I learn the lesson of patience and humility to deal with the situation calmly and to release it from my mind if I am unable to control it. “When I take my kids to school in the morning, I ask them to affirm that their day will be successful, loving and pure brilliance. This is an important tool for kids as it shows that anything is within your reach if you speak out into existence.”