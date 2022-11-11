Alleged ISIS kingpin to sue FBI

By: Rachel Vadi Durban - THE alleged leader of an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) cell in South Africa, has denied being a ‘terrorist’ and says he will take legal action against the FBI and the CIA for harassing him and his family.

This week, Farhad Hoomer, a local businessman, and four others were listed in the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Specially Designated National List. This means they have been designated and sanctioned by the US Treasury after they were identified as members of an ISIS cell operating in Durban. Hoomer’s alleged associates include brothers Nufael Akbar and Yunus Akbar, and their relatives Mohamad Akbar and Umar Akbar. While on business in Morocco, Hoomer told POST on Tuesday that the allegations were ridiculous and upsetting for him and his family.

“Just before I could come to Morocco, about three weeks ago, they interrogated my wife, who was already in Morocco.” He said the FBI had allegedly forced her to go to the police station where they interrogated her, questioning her about him for about an hour and a half. Hoomer also claims the FBI harassed his wife’s family in Tunisia.

“The sad reality is that the FBI went to Tunisia four or five weeks ago and interrogated my wife’s whole family – her father, her sister, her brother. “Last week, I was kicked out of a hotel in Morocco. The hotel owner kicked me out because the FBI was following me, and taking photos of my car and me. The car guard saw that and he informed the hotel owner. They packed my stuff and left it on the roadside.” He continued: “This is ridiculous. You (the FBI and CIA) know who I am. You have my phone number. You know where I stay. You are tracking me all the time, but you don’t want to talk to me? I just don’t understand.”

In addition to Hoomer’s sanction, the US Department of the Treasury, has sanctioned four companies allegedly belonging to Hoomer. These are Ashiq Jewellers, Ineos Trading, Shaahista Shoes and Sultan’s Construction. However, Hoomer said he no longer had registered businesses in South Africa. Hoomer said he began closing his companies from March, following the first sanctions.

“They were closed because I can’t trade without a business account. None of the banks in South Africa want to open a bank account for me.” He alleged that the Akbar family, who had also been sanctioned, was being targeted because they are related to him. “We are family in the sense that my eldest daughter is married to Nufael Akbar’s son. I think because of that, they were sanctioned as well.”

Hoomer said he planned on suing the FBI and the CIA for billions of dollars when he returns to South Africa in December. “My legal team is busy drawing up documents as we speak. I am an innocent man and I have no criminal record. What kind of democracy is this?” Hoomer was arrested in October 2018 in Reservoir Hills along with 17 other men. He was accused of being the mastermind behind the attack on the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam in May of the same year.

The attack claimed the life of Abbas Essop. The group was accused of planting incendiary devices around Durban. However, in July 2020, the case was struck off the roll as the State had failed to adequately justify why it was not ready to proceed with the matter. In a statement on Monday, the US Department of State announced their sanctioning of businessmen who were alleged to be members of an ISIS cell.

Ned Price, its spokesperson, said: “ISIS continues to present a threat across the African continent. A July 2022 United Nations Security Council report highlighted how ISIS has used South Africa-based members to transfer funds from ISIS leadership to ISIS affiliates across Africa. “The United States is designating four members of an ISIS cell in South Africa who have provided technical, financial, or material support to the terrorist group, as well as eight companies owned, controlled, or directed by the individuals in this ISIS cell. “(The) action builds on the March 2022 designations of four ISIS members in South Africa, who have been involved in attack planning, and organisational and recruitment activities for the group.

“As part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the United States will continue to partner with South Africa to deny ISIS the ability to exploit the country’s economy to raise and transfer funds in support of ISIS terrorist activities.” Price referred the media to a more detailed press statement by the US Department of the Treasury. Brian E Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said: “...Treasury is targeting key individuals in ISIS’s network in South Africa, as well as their business assets, who have played pivotal roles in enabling terrorism and other criminal activities in the region.

“The United States, as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, will continue to partner with South Africa to deny ISIS the ability to exploit the country’s economy to raise and move funds to support the growth of ISIS. “The South Africa-based ISIS members designated today are associates of Treasury-designated ISIS cell leader Farhad Hoomer, who continues to pursue ISIS’s objectives in southern Africa and express the will and intent to attack the interests of the US and its allies. “Brothers Nufael Akbar and Yunus Mohamad Akbar are senior members of a Durban-based ISIS cell led by Farhad Hoomer. Nufael Akbar has collaborated with and been directed by Hoomer.

“Nufael Akbar is a central commanding figure in the Durban-based ISIS cell. Yunus Akbar functions as an enforcer and logistical co-ordinator for the cell. “Today’s action targets two other Hoomer associates, Mohamad Akbar and Umar Akbar, who were arrested in 2018 by South African authorities along with Hoomer for their involvement in a plan to deploy improvised incendiary devices near a mosque and commercial retail buildings,” said the statement. The statement said Nufael Akbar, Yunus Mohamad Akbar, Mohamad Akbar, and Umar Akbar were designated for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, ISIS.