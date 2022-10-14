My daughter didn’t commit suicide, says mother after 10-year-old found hanged from rafters

Durban - The mother of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead has denied her child committed suicide. Last Friday, the body of Reneece Parasuramen, of Stonebridge in Phoenix, was found hanging from a rafter in the roof. Around her neck was her mother’s Punjabi scarf.

Her mother, Ronelle Parasuramen, 32, does not believe her child killed herself. She thinks her little girl was playing and did not realise the danger she was exposed to. According to Parasuramen, Reneece and her sister, Ranae Naidoo, generally went to a day-care centre while she and her husband were at work. Parasuramen works as a call centre agent in uMhlanga, while her husband, Ronaldo Naidoo, 35, is a welder.

According to Parasuramen, on Friday, she decided not to send the girls to day care. Reneece was asthmatic, and because she had gotten wet in the rain the day before, Parasuramen decided to keep both girls at home. She said her neighbour, Anita Jagathpal, agreed to watch out for the girls. “I gave her the keys to my house and asked her to check on them every now and then. I made them enough food to last until my husband and I came back. I gave them a bath and then left for work at about 6.30am.”

“Reneece went upstairs to wave goodbye to me as I left. However, I did not look back because I knew I’d see my baby when I got back from work. Never did I think it would be the last time I would hear her voice.” Exactly what happened next is not known. But, shortly after midday, Jagathpal’s husband, Ajith, went outside to do his prayer when he saw Ranae crying near the window. He initially called for Reneece, but when she did not respond, he went inside to investigate. In the parent’s bedroom, he found Reneece’s body hanging from a rafter in the ceiling.

He raised the alarm, but when the paramedics and the police arrived, the little girl was already dead. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, a provincial police spokesperson, said an inquest docket was opened by Phoenix SAPS. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” she said.

Parasuramen said everyone in her family were confused by the circumstances that led to Reneece’s death, but they did not believe she intentionally took her life. “My child did not have a phone. She wasn’t exposed to social media. We don’t even have a television where she would have been exposed to something like this. “I went through all her stuff to see if there were any clues or signs that she wasn’t okay, but there was nothing. Not even a letter. Nothing.

“Reneece and I were also very close. There was nothing she couldn’t tell me. She was such a happy child. She was humble, respectful and loving to her sister. She was even a straight-A student in school. Yes, we didn’t have much, but we were at peace.” Parasuramen said she believed her daughter was playing a game that went wrong. “I think it was just an accident or an experiment gone wrong. She was always making swings with my scarves.”

Parasuramen said from what she saw, Reneece had used a bar stool and put all the bedding in her room on the chair to reach the rafter. “I think that when she stepped on the bedding, it fell and landed in a hollow space in the chair. I think she must have struggled to untie the knot she had made, and by then, she couldn’t scream for help.” According to Parasuramen, her youngest child was traumatised by what had happened.

“On Friday night when everyone was gone, my 3-year-old said, ‘Mummy, Reneece was hanging from the roof. I saw everything.’ We haven’t questioned her as yet, and we don’t want to, in case it affects her too much. But it breaks my heart that she had to see that.” Parasuramen said she, Ranae and her husband had arranged to see a counsellor at Berea Church in Stanmore, Phoenix. “I know that when the house is quiet again, and those around me have left, I am really going to feel this loss. It’s really hard, but I believe that God did what he did for a reason. If he wanted her to survive, he would have allowed her to.”

Stasha Nulliah, the daycare teacher, said she was devastated. “I take all the kids as my own, and this is heartbreaking for me. She was a very lovely and caring child and grew up right in front of me. She was with me the whole week and didn't come on Friday because of the rain. It’s all unbelievable.” Sabrina Naidoo, Reneece’s Grade 5 teacher at Stonebridge Primary School, said Reneece was a caring and well-liked learner.

“She loved taking on leadership roles in the classroom and always completed her work with such pride. She always gave of her best. Our hearts are broken hearing the news about her passing. My heart is with her loved ones and her friends from school - they were all so close, and I know they are deeply affected. “She was always expressive of how she felt, and that's what makes this news so difficult to believe. “She always came to school with a smile, excited to tell me about how her mum did her hair and all about her baby sister. She was always sharing her sweets and writing notes to her teachers and friends.

“Mental health among people, especially our little ones, needs to be focused on at home and at schools. I pray our princess can rest in peace and always knows how loved she will always be. We will miss you, baby girl.” Logie Govender, the Principal of Stonebridge Primary School, said the school would have a memorial service to honour Reneece. “I am heartbroken and deeply saddened by her untimely demise. The staff, learners, SGB members and the community are devastated by this tragic loss. The community and a few sponsors have been assisting to create a special programme that will be held with learners, educators and parents.”