Phoenix woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death acquitted of his murder

Durban - Alisha Balgobind who stabbed her boyfriend to death, is a free woman. In October 2020, Balgobind, fatally stabbed, Yogan Nico Moodley, to death with a kitchen knife during a quarrel at their rented outbuilding in Unit 4, Phoenix.

Moodley, 30, a sales consultant, sustained wounds to his left arm, the left side of his ribcage, his groin and his buttocks. He was taken to Life Mount Edgecombe Hospital for treatment but died. Balgobind, 29, was arrested a day later and charged with murder. She appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court and was released on bail. She went on trial for the killing in September and on October 14 she was found not guilty of murder.

Despite her freedom, Balgobind said she faces a lifetime of being labelled a killer. "I am haunted by the memories of that night. I never meant to kill Nico but I acted in self-defence. I am speaking out so my side of the story gets heard and so other women can learn from my mistakes." Balgobind and Moodley had been living in the outbuilding for two weeks. On the day of the incident, Moodley had allegedly been drinking alcohol with his landlord's son outside the outbuilding.

Balgobind said she socialised with them for a few minutes before going into their home. "This angered Nico. He wanted me to be outside with him. We started arguing and he threw me to our bed and began choking me. I managed to hit him and push him off me. I ran toward our sliding door to try and get out of the house. My landlord had a slight view of what was happening. He grabbed me from behind and pulled me toward him. " I grabbed the knife off the kitchen counter and began swinging it toward him. I could not see him properly because of the angle I was positioned in. I thought by swinging the knife I could scare him. I felt him hold onto me tightly and then suddenly let go. When I turned he was covered in blood."

Balgobind said she screamed for help and grabbed a towel to stop the bleeding. "My landlord's son came to our home and helped take him to the hospital. I was later informed that he was in a stable condition. I had bite marks and bruises all over my body. The next morning police officers arrived at our home and informed me of his death." Balgobind said she was then arrested and charged.

"The police took down my statement and I was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital to have my injuries examined. I was then kept in a police holding cell at the Phoenix Police Station until my court appearance." She said she was trying to put her life back together. "Life has not been easy. I have been ridiculed on social media and in person. I have relocated to Newcastle to start afresh but I had to leave my job after being taunted about my murder charge."

Balgobind said Moodley was a good person but he had a problem with anger. "He did hit me previously and I confided in friends about the abuse. To all women out there I want to encourage them to leave if their partners hit them before it ends up in a situation which I have had to be in, and now even though I was found not guilty I will have that on my name for life.... that I am a murderer." Balgobind said she wanted to apologise to Moodley's family.

"I had a wonderful relationship with his family. I am so sorry for what happened and I hope that Nico is now in a better place." Damian Moodley, the deceased's brother, said the justice system had failed his family. "For two years we went to every court appearance hoping for justice. It was painful to hear my brother being portrayed as an abuser and an aggressive person. When the judgment was handed down we burst into tears. Watching the person who took his life walk free was hard.

"We know if the roles were reversed my brother would have not even received bail. There are so many things that still don't make sense like if this was a mistake or accidental why was he stabbed multiple times." Damian said his brother was not a violent person. "My brother and the accused lived with us. My family and I have never seen him act aggressively toward her. To us, he was a caring person who would go out of his way to help people."

Moodley said when Balgobind wanted to move to the outbuilding his late brother supported her. "She was unemployed. He supported her and did everything to make her happy. His life was cut short. He had plans to open up his own business in the printing industry but it is all gone. With time I will be able to forgive her so that my family and I will have peace but this is something that we will never forget." The Post