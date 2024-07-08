South Africans urged to brace for icy cold weather this week

THOSE living in the eastern parts of South Africa should brace for icy cold weather conditions today. This comes at the back of an intense cold front, which affected the western and central parts of the country yesterday. This was the first weather system in a series of intense cold fronts to affect the country.

In a statement, the South African Weather Service said: “This system is expected to bring about widespread and disruptive snowfall over the southern and western high ground, accompanied by damaging winds over the interior as well as the coastline, high seas along the coastal areas and very cold conditions over a significant part of the country. “Heavy rainfall is also expected over the western parts of the Western Cape, where flooding is likely. The public and small stock farmers are advised to take the necessary precautions ahead of the expected adverse weather conditions to ensure the safety and well-being of their animals.” The weather service added that the cold front would exit the country on Tuesday morning, while another cold front would approach the Western Cape.

“Tuesday morning will be the coldest morning of the year so far, with many localities over the interior of the country expected to drop well below freezing, with widespread morning frost anticipated. However, daytime temperatures are expected to recover quickly.” Areas along the west and south-east coastline of South Africa, in places between Alexander Bay and Gqeberha, were urged to take the necessary precautions over possible storm surges between yesterday and today. “An intense cold front/mid-latitude cyclone was forecast to bring a significant drop in atmospheric pressure and strong winds, leading to high waves and storm surge."

A storm surge is an abnormal rise of seawater, over and above predicted astronomical tides, generated by a storm or intense weather system. In the week ahead, residents of the Western Cape are advised to remain vigilant as further winter weather systems can be expected to affect this region. Meanwhile, Tokelo Chiloane, a forecaster for the weather service, said KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng should prepare for cold weather from today until Thursday.