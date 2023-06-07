Speeding towards a Formula 1 future

Dashayin Gilbert, also known as Dash, is an aspiring Formula 1 aerodynamicist who has set his mind to achieving this dream. But he needs a bit of help. The 18-year-old placed third at the Regeneron Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta in the US last year. The event is the largest pre-collegiate science fair in the world with more than 70 countries participating.

Dashayin won a cash award in the physics and astronomy category for his motorsport-related project. He was the only South African to receive an award. In February this year, he was accepted to study for the MEng Aeronautics and Astronautics: Aerodynamics degree, with an industrial placement at the University of Southampton, a research university in England. The university is also the leading F1 recruitment institution for aerodynamicists. But Dashayin needs to raise funds before the course starts in September.

He was born and raised in Chatsworth and Morningside in Durban. He moved with his family to Cape Town when he was 9-years-old. He attended Curro Durbanville High School from 2018 to 2022 where he was head boy. Dashayin attained an 89% matric pass with 7 distinctions. Dashayin was a consistently top performer at school. Picture: Supplied In Grade 11, Dashayin's research project set him above the rest. He did a comparative analysis of Formula 1 cars to discover which aerodynamic elements had the greatest contribution to faster lap times on high-speed circuits to improve aero-development efficiency.

In 2021, he won the Derek Gray Memorial Award at the Eskom International Science Fair. By May 2022, he was placed third at the Regeneron Science and Engineering Fair with a $1 000 cash prize. Dashayin said his interest in Formula 1 started with watching the sport with his father, Logan Gilbert.

“At that point, it was just about watching and enjoying the race with my dad. When I got older, I started to get interested in the technical side of Formula 1. Within that, I found my passion for aerodynamics. “This was around 2019. I was in Grade 9. I had just started doing proper physics in high school, so I was learning about the different theories and equations and I started becoming more interested in the science of Formula 1. “In Grade 10, I had to do a project for my physics class. I tried to make a wind tunnel but that didn't work. In December, straight after I finished my exams, I started doing research for Formula 1 aerodynamics. I was just trying to learn more about aerodynamics.

“I spent my December holiday doing research. It was one of the best times I've had. I ended up spending about five months on that project before I presented it at my school science fair,” he said. Dashayin ‘Dash’ Gilbert at an international science fair last year. Picture: Supplied Dashayin later made it into the regional science fair followed by the national and then the international science fair. After matriculating last year he applied to a few universities. In February this year, the University of Southampton sent him an acceptance letter. The course starts on September 25.

Dashayin said his long-term goal was to design championship-winning Formula 1 cars. “This is my ultimate goal. There are a lot of processes to go through to get there, but the Southampton course puts me on track to becoming one of the youngest, if not the youngest, South Africans to start working on a Formula 1 team. “That's mainly because of my industrial placement, which means I could be working in Formula 1 as early as 2025. At that point I would be 20 years old.

He said after his studies, he would like to secure graduate placements in Formula 1 and work within the Europe-based industry. “I do want to make my contribution to South African motorsport from abroad and help more South African students pursue careers in motorsport,” he said. A University of Southampton spokesperson said while he could not discuss any student due to their policies, but could confirm the high-calibre course.

“It is recognised globally as a world-leading course for those wanting to enter Formula 1." He said the course enhances knowledge of the fundamentals of aerodynamics and skills in analysis, and the modelling and measurement of turbulent flows associated with high-performance race cars. “You’ll benefit from state-of-the-art facilities, including high-performance computers and the RJ Mitchell Wind Tunnel, the largest university wind tunnel in the UK. Recent graduates have gone on to work in Formula 1 teams such as Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and Racing Point Force India."

Dashayin’s determination led to him being accepted for work experience with the pit crew of the renowned South African motorsport team, Scuderia Scribante/Lucky Strike Racing. Picture: Supplied Dashayin has spent time getting work experience at the Porsche Centre in Cape Town where he spent a week building on his understanding of business management, and inter-departmental collaboration in the car industry. He also spent time with the pit crew of Scuderia Scribante/Lucky Strike Racing, which won six consecutive SA local F1 championships between 1970 to 1975. It remains the only South Africa F1 team to compete in three F1- FIA international events overseas. Their best-place finish was a 6th position in 1962.

Today, the team participates in the SAGT series/SA Endurance Race and races their Lamborghini Huracan Evo GT3 cars. Aldo and Silvio Scribante race in this series. Scuderia Scribante also participates in the Knysna hill climb event, which takes place yearly. Aldo and Silvio Scribante also participate in this event and race in their Audi S4 cars. Dashayin spent time with the team learning more about race car setup, analysing driver feedback, race strategy, damage analysis, logistics of a racing team and track data.