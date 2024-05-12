Spikes on N2 puncture motorists tyres, criminals lurk in bushes

CRIMINALS are targeting motorists on the N2 northbound between M19 and Queen Nandi Drive in KwaZulu-Natal, by placing spikes on the road. On Monday evening, five vehicles were hit simultaneously after they drove over the spikes.

Colonel Boysie Zungu, Metro Police spokesperson, said it was alleged that four men came out of the bushes while the motorists changed their tyres. He said the spikes were believed to be a method used by criminals to rob people. CRIMINALS are targeting motorists on the N2 northbound between M19 and Queen Nandi Drive in KwaZulu-Natal, by placing spikes on the road. Picture: Jehran Naidoo/ The POST Newspaper "The suspects are also believed to be in possession of dangerous weapons, which are used to scare and rob the motorists. We advise the public to contact the police if they are facing such situations as a matter of urgency so that we can deploy help," he said.

The manager of a fuel station situated along the M19, who declined to be named, said a motorist, whose vehicle had a burst tyre, sought help that same night. “I had heard about the incident and am not exactly sure if the person who wanted help was one of the victims. However, it was around the same time that the incident was reported to have happened. We assisted the motorist and they left. However, this is not the first time that there has been such incidents.” Yusuf Abramjee, an anti-crime activist, said while it was not a new trend, it often reared its “ugly head”.

Picture: Supplied "The issue of spikes and rocks being placed on roads is not new, but remains a growing problem. It often rears its ugly head like we have seen in recent days, as a number of motorists have reportedly fallen victim. There are several hotspots in Gauteng and the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal. "However, The golden rule is to always remain alert. In the event that you do drive over a spike or hit into a rock, don't stop. Carry on driving as far as possible, even if it means damaging the vehicle's rims - your life is more important," he cautioned. Abramjee said there was a need for visible policing at the hotspots.