Stakeholders demand action to eradicate massive DNA backlog at SAPS forensic lab

With a "massive" backlog of 140 000 DNA cases at the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory, stakeholders are calling for immediate action, including the use of private laboratories. Stakeholders further warned that if not dealt with swiftly, there could be serious consequences for victims and families in pursuit of justice. The integrity of the justice system could also be comprised, they added.

The backlog was revealed by Ian Cameron, the DA’s spokesperson on police, during a recent parliament meeting. Cameron called on the Auditor-General (AG) to conduct a full forensic audit into the SAPS’s DNA processing and forensic laboratories and the contract management. H said this included looking into the serious mismanagement of DNA evidence, especially in Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and rape cases, which could be the leading cause for the withdrawal of cases from the court roll.

Cameron said the SAPS’s failure to manage and analyse DNA evidence had resulted in delays, denial, and sabotage of justice, not only for GBV and sexual assault victims, but also for those impacted by violent crimes and murder. “The backlog, which has only grown over time, continues to hamper the effectiveness of the justice system, leaving victims without answers and putting public safety at risk.” He described the state of the forensic laboratory as alarming.

“Some forensic instruments and machines have been out of order since 2020 due to expired service contracts, and critical software updates have been neglected. Inadequate space to store case files has led to files being stored in corridors, and exhibits are falling off shelves in overcrowded safe rooms, making it a hazardous working environment for staff. These conditions reflect gross mismanagement and a blatant disregard for the integrity of the criminal justice process.” He said despite repeated assurances to parliament, the SAPS had failed to act on recommendations to collaborate with institutions of higher learning with forensic capabilities. “This inaction, compounded by the expiration of service contracts and the failure to renew vital equipment agreements, has perpetuated the backlog crisis.”

Reaction However, activists and experts have highlighted the impact of the backlog in forensic processing in South Africa, and are calling for urgent reforms to restore public trust in the justice system. Yusuf Abramjee, an anti-crime and social activist, called on the SAPS to get its act together.

“The problem needs to be sorted out without delay. We cannot allow such inefficiencies and those who are failing us need to be held to account,” he said. Gareth Newham, the head of the Justice and Violence Prevention Programme at the Institute for Security Studies, said the “massive” backlog would mean that tens of thousands of victims of serious crimes would experience long delays in their cases. “It also means that tens of thousands of violent criminals will remain on the streets as the detectives will have to wait for the results to link them to a crime before they can be arrested or prosecuted.

“This will contribute towards more crime taking place than may have otherwise been the case if the forensic laboratories were properly resourced and managed. It will also contribute to low levels of public trust in the criminal justice system and the government as a whole,” he said. He called on government to take a new approach to ensure the forensic laboratories were properly resourced and managed. “Given that this has been an ongoing problem for years, perhaps an independent oversight board consisting of highly regarded people skilled in management and forensics needs to be established.

“They should provide quarterly reports to the Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, and to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Police on the management, capability and performance of the forensic laboratories so that appropriate interventions can be taken to address the backlogs and ensure that they are avoided in the future,” he said. Jacques Broodryk, the chief spokesperson on community safety for AfriForum, said private laboratories were the solution for processing DNA backlog. “We have requested the Portfolio Committee on Police to investigate the viability of utilising private laboratories and university forensic facilities to process DNA evidence in criminal cases.”

He said despite repeated assurances from the SAPS that the backlog would be addressed, the crisis has spiraled out of control. “The government has repeatedly proven itself incapable of managing forensic services efficiently and unless urgent action is taken, thousands of criminal cases could be struck from the court roll due to evidence processing failures. “Furthermore, universities and private forensic institutions already possess the necessary expertise and infrastructure to help alleviate the crisis, yet the SAPS has ignored previous recommendations to partner with them,” he said.

Adeshini Naicker, the director of Childline KZN, said a backlog in forensic case processing caused significant delays in justice, especially in sexual offence and child murder cases. “For victims, this means prolonged trauma and emotional stress, as the delay in evidence analysis can also hinder access to therapy and support services. In child murder cases, delayed investigations can prolong families' grief and prevent timely identification of suspects, potentially leading to wrongful conclusions. “This backlog undermines public trust in the justice system, causing people to lose faith and become less likely to cooperate with law enforcement or report crimes,” she said.

Naicker said to address the forensic backlog, several key strategies needed to be implemented. “Firstly, increasing funding and resources for forensic laboratories is crucial. This would involve hiring more forensic analysts, upgrading technology, and ensuring a sustainable workflow. With more staff and advanced tools, the processing of cases could be accelerated, helping to reduce the backlog significantly. “In addition, outsourcing some of the forensic casework to private laboratories or international partners could provide a short-term solution. These external laboratories often have the resources to process cases more efficiently, which would help alleviate the strain on the SAPS system and reduce delays,” she said.

Dr Lubna Nadvi, a board member of the Advice Desk for the Abused, said: “It is very unfortunate that we still have ongoing backlogs. The forensic DNA reports that are produced by the laboratory are critical to the many sexual assault and rape cases currently in our courts as a form of evidence that can bring about convictions and hold perpetrators accountable. When these reports are delayed or not produced in time for the case to proceed, it is inevitably going to delay justice for the victims. “There has to be more done to ensure that the reports are produced in time and that there is enough capacity in place to do so. If this requires more technicians to be trained to do the work, more posts created or more funding made available then these are measures that must be put in place as a matter of urgency,” she said. Celeste Louw, general manager of the Tears Foundation’s training academy said: “Survivors of GBV already bear the immense burden of proving their cases, with medical evidence and DNA being the only forms of proof they are not required to obtain themselves. However, these vital forensic delays further obstruct justice, leaving cases in limbo.”

She said the secondary trauma experienced by survivors of rape and sexual abuse is well documented, and these delays only deepen their emotional and psychological distress. “Beyond facing an adversarial legal system, confronting their perpetrators in court, and enduring lengthy legal proceedings, survivors must also wait years for justice. This backlog is a significant reason why many rape and sexual abuse cases never make it to court, allowing perpetrators to walk free. “It is unacceptable that in 2025, after the great struggle to have new legislation put in place, and a National Strategic Plan created, the systems meant to protect survivors are going unprotected by the very people who are still failing them,” she said.

Bianca van Aswegen, the national coordinator for Missing Children South Africa, said the backlog also affected missing persons cases. “There are many unidentified bodies that end up in mortuaries all over South Africa that might be linked to a missing person. We see that many of these unidentified bodies end up being pauper burials and get lost in the system. “With proper DNA testing and as per the new biometric system testing, the link of an unidentified body and a missing person can be made. Currently this is a matter of great concern especially with the number of missing persons in South Africa and the increasing number of cases yearly,” she said.