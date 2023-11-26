ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Hey gorgeous! This is the time to be tactful and speak your mind. Remain calm. You may feel someone is trying to undermine your decision. Show up and show them what you are made of. Allow your playful and fun side to shine. Highs: Finding a new focus that takes you out of the mental fog. Lows: Feeling distracted and struggling to communicate.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Oh, honey! You feel a bit stuck and frustrated with certain situations.You feel like you want to make changes but not sure where to start. Sit down and visualise where you see yourself in the future, especially with finances. Ignore get-ric- quick ideas. Highs: The focus on love becomes necessary. Lows: Feeling impulsive and acting foolishly.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Whoa, babe, you are on a roll! You are feeling renewed energy and wanting new beginnings. You need to look after your health and emotionally detox. Life is going to be so exciting from here on. Highs: Renewed spiritual energy. Lows: Over exertion and not replenishing your energy.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Dear, darling Cancer, you are usually patient and sensitive. You will find your emotions all over the place. Remember, it is okay to be emotional. It is okay to speak up about your feelings. Your personal life needs your attention. Highs: A renewed burst of energy giving you confidence. Lows: letting go of a relationship that is no longer serving you.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Leo, my dear friend, you are always brave, even when you feel afraid. This is the time to place those fears aside and focus on the inner lion. Opportunity is in front of you but you have been playing safe. Scorpio season is ending and whispering “this is your time”. Highs: Spiritual transformation. Lows: Not trusting your instincts.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) Sweet Virgo, you are entering a soul-searching time during Sagittarius season. This is a time for deep healing. For breaking bad habits. For dealing with issues you once brushed under the carpet. Own the mistakes you have made and let go. Highs: Healing, body, mind and soul. Lows: Tolerating negative energy.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Money, money, money, that is going to be on your mind. The opportunities for growth in creating new financial opportunities are going to be showing up. If you are single, love looks positive. Turn up with your best self. Highs: New possibilities with career. Lows: Being afraid of trusting love.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) It has been an emotional roller-coaster for you recently. Good news, the energies are changing. Listen to your gut. Put on your dancing shoes and feel like the star that you are. Flow with this new energy. Work opportunities away look promising. Highs: Feeling like your old fabulous self. Lows: Having foolish arguments.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Woohoo! It’s your birthday! Such a great time for you. The purse strings, however, need to be tightened. This is a good time to focus on your long-term goals and investment. You are carrying a bit of deadwood in your friendships and relationships. Let go of those that are exhausting you. Highs: Single Sagittarius, love is in its way. Lows: Jumping to conclusions and being hurtful. Apologising is free.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Cool, calm Capricorn, the next few weeks you will feel your patience tested. Try to focus. A few emotions of the past will be on your mind. Time to speak up and address things. It is a fortunate time if you are house hunting. Highs: Love is moving in a positive direction. Lows: Feeling as though no one understands what you are feeling. Speak up.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Aquarius, my love, the world is your oyster. The universe is working in your favour to present shifts and opportunities to you. Explore them. You tend to want to take a risk but feel unsure. Take a chance. You are an adventurer. This is your sign to do it. Highs: New opportunities. Lows: Trust issues in relationships.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Oh, you beautiful soul. It is time to understand your sensuality and yourself. You sometimes shy away from how beautiful you are inside and out. Drop the walls around you. Focus on moving away from just settling for things. It’s time to shake things up a little. Highs: Awakening your inner power. Lows: Feeling a fear of missing out.