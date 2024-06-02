Stars: A confrontational discussion may need for you to respect another’s wishes

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Listen to your intuition this week as a decision needs to be made that involves work. A possible move for some of you, which will need careful planning. You may feel hurt by a judgemental comment passed by someone you know. Remember that this is your journey. Lucky colour: white.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Energy is high this week and emotions are volatile. Watch how you communicate with others. A confrontational discussion may need for you to respect another’s wishes, and don’t try and change their mind. Let the past go. Lucky colour: red.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Leave the past in the past and move on. This is especially relevant to relationship issues. Love is in the air as new relationships blossom. Some good news and cause to celebrate coming in. Lucky colour: gold.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Watch your back this week as others try and steal your limelight. Protect your energy and your ideas. New friendships coming in and a networking opportunity to grow your work or business. Progress in the workspace leading to more income or movement in your role. Lucky colour: yellow.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Have fun and take a break with people who you enjoy being around. An event needs to be planned but remember to pace yourself and delegate, or get help if you need it. You may be asked to mentor a younger person in the family, or a family friend through a difficult time. Lucky colour: lilac.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Take your time in deciding this week and share your concerns with those who love you. You may be asked to do something that makes you uncomfortable. Count your blessings and practice gratitude to create more abundance in your life. A good time to look at your finances. Lucky colour: grape.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Let an old hurt go as this is blocking your flow. There is help on its way in a challenging situation. A move coming up for some of you. Go with the flow as plans change for the better. Take a step back for a better perspective in a difficult discussion. Lucky colour: lime green.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Watch your health this week and pay attention to your diet. Also, cut down on excesses to create balance in your life. Get some rest and get out into nature. Spend time with family and friends. Put yourself out there for love as this is a great time for new relationships. Lucky colour: beige.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Be integrous is your dealings and honest in a difficult conversation. Align yourself with people who will have your back and let go of relationships that don’t serve you. An old flame or friendship from the past is coming in to reconnect. Find your peace in a troubling situation at work. Lucky colour: pink.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Put past hurt away and own the present. This is where the magic happens. You cannot control another person’s outlook so let this go. Let go of control in general and trust the flow. Let go of fear in the workspace and with finances. Finances improving within the next three months. Lucky colour: brown.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Have confidence to make some positive changes in your life. Look for assistance or a mentor to guide you through some new choices. A good time for love. And charity. Take time out to look at how you spend your time. Loving friendship is around you, you are not alone. Lucky colour: orange.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Be careful of misinformation and making impulsive decisions. This is a time to reflect and respond carefully. Take responsibility for your choices. Take ownership of a business decision that you may need to rethink. Nothing is cast in stone if you must start a project again. Think out of the box where business is concerned. Lucky colour: black.