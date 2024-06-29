Stars: Being overly attached to any outcome is a form of self-sabotage

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Be aware of exhaustion creeping in. Self-care and practice are needed, so perhaps start with a little me-time, focusing on mental health to restore the balance. A peaceful and quiet mind supports the wisdom and insight you are seeking. Rest is top of the to-do list. Magic number: 12

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Self-time is a priority. Through seeking self-time, your energy will expand, impacting your spiritual development. Investing time for your inner being allows your outer world to create an easier flow in a more supportive direction. Insights will be more clearly gained. Magic number: 2

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) There is much to see and be gained when the blinkers are removed. Stepping more fully into conscious living will support decisions at this time. Slowing down, acknowledging and surrounding your life is the best gift you can give yourself. A gift bringing greater gifts, including grace. Magic number: 5

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Discard attachments over outcomes. Set intentions and enjoy the moment, accepting the outcome is for your best. Through releasing attachments, you are free to enjoy the magic of grace in your life. Use this time to embrace playful moments in daydream, manifesting more. Magic number: 1

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Through mindful practice, you create the best possible outcome for your desires with grace. Be aware of your thoughts and words towards your intended outcomes. Focus on what is most desired through mindfulness. Become more mindful in all areas of your life. Magic number: 7

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Mute the noise now. Remove yourself to a quiet space to just be. Nurture silence. Within this space, you will hear your inner guidance redirect you. A balanced being creates healthier mindsets, stronger bodies and peaceful spirits. Take back control to find your inner peace. Magic number: 10

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Balance your scales to receive more freely. Receiving from others is a blessing for them. It’s restoring and nourishing for yourself. A balanced free-flow of receiving and giving supports increased abundance flowing to you direct from the universe. Avoid denying yourself the opportunity to receive the abundance you deserve. Magic number: 9

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

It is time to up the self-care regime. Through practising a deeper level of self-care, your beautiful soul is honoured for its divinity. Your inner strength shines brighter. Allow a time-out for nurturing while embracing your divinity, restoring inner calm and expanding into new areas of growth. Magic number: 6

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Embrace self-love as this expands into your outside relationships, bringing deeper commitments, securing boundaries and honouring your soul. Self-love heals, creating unspoken ways on how others treat you. Vibe up into higher levels of love in all you create, wherever you go. Magic number: 4

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Being overly attached to any outcome is a form of self-sabotage. Release this completely, choosing to listen more deeply to inner guidance. Trust your soul to guide the way for the best outcome for you. All is under control, working in your favour. Simplify issues of concern, seeing clearer options. Magic number: 11

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

If life’s curve ball lands on you, embrace the lesson. It’s not dire. Accept the detour as it brings more important opportunity. Within the detours, you will find great growth and valuable lessons preparing you for greater experiences to succeed. In these times, stand taller, breathe deeper and prepare to leap forward. Magic number: 3

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) You are afforded a breathing space. Avoid pushing issues forward. Relax, knowing that all is as it should be, in the exact place and time. Gather your thoughts and energy for the next step forward. Ensure time well spent in restoring self. Anticipate the next move to be advantageous in perfect directional timing. Magic number: 8