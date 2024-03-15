Stars: Burn away what doesn’t serve you, allowing only life’s gold to remain

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Embrace life’s wild side. Step out of civilised pace, allowing inner expressions of adventure and freedom. Connect to nature, restoring your zest for life. Acknowledge your dreams, especially when animals appear, blessing you with gifts. Magic number: 3

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Assess what’s hidden from others based on fear. What you hide, fearing retaliation, may be the very thing for which you are celebrated. Embrace your uniqueness. Wear your soul on your sleeve. Strut your truth. Be free. Celebrate your life. Magic number: 12

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Home is always where you are. Childhood homes offered safe space for the formative years. Memories and longings to return are signals to heal past traumas. Make the time to heal. Hold only desired memories. Discard all else. Magic number: 6

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Reconnect with balance. Work overload creates disharmony on all levels. Embrace moments to play, create and exercise joyfully. This brings greater magic into every area of life. Work becomes easier. Vitality flows. Magic number: 5

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Explore inner mysteries of creativity, sensuality and synergies of life’s cycle to access subconscious truths, giving greater awareness. Life is a constant emotional change, with all the ebbs and flows. Magic number: 2

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Upgrade new supporting beliefs, viewpoints and mindsets. Old belief systems and paradigms hinder your advancement. Remove outdated operating systems. Plug in faster, newer models of access to achieve your goals. Be resourceful. Magic number: 11

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) You are unique and special. Celebrate what you bring to the world by accepting yourself without judgement, including all your quirks and differences. Embrace your contribution to life. Step up joyfully to the next level. Magic number: 10

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Follow your own north star. Your higher-self knows the way. Light guides you from feelings of being cornered to expanded pathways. Travel confidently, gracefully forward, knowing you have answers to questions not yet asked. Life is magical. Explore the possibilities. Magic number: 1

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Safe space allows your expression of emotional passion for life. Burn away what doesn’t serve you, allowing only life’s gold to remain. Be mindful as you express your desires as emotions may run hot. Be accepting of alchemical-changes in life, revealing your true destiny. Magic number: 9

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) You have all you need to heal yourself, all the answers. Practise forgiveness, gratitude and self-caring on deeper levels, bringing awareness to positive energy and accessing inner wisdoms. Prescribe for your well-being, spiritually, emotionally and physically. Choose abundant self-care. Magic number: 8

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) You are spiritual in every way. The journey is temporary. Drop internal spiritual feuds limiting outdated beliefs; embrace the concept of being one with all, being part of all creation. Awaken to your magnificence, without doubts. Discover that your church has always been within. Magic number: 4

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) You get what you give. Speak mindfully. Use empowering, uplifting and enlightening words. Deliberate carefully before making big decisions to avoid altercations founded in defence. Express your voice with care. It makes a difference what you are sharing. Clear communication is key. Magic number: 7