Stars: Daily arguments may cause a few low moments

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Aries, take care of your health. Take time out for reflection and distressing. You sometimes create drama where there is no drama. You need to take things a bit easy. Highs: Feeling energised. Lows: Getting caught in gossip.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Regroup and refocus. Your attention has been slightly all over the place. Focus on setting lists and goals. Expect a financial gift soon. Highs: A desire to be creative. Lows: Behaving impulsively.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) July 5th’s new moon sparks change. Reclaim your path. Let your dreams rearrange themselves. Revise your plans in love and gold. A future bright with courage bold. Highs: Rebuilding relationships. Lows: Working through grief.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Be kind and trust your heart. This is the time for a gentle restart. If love calls you back, don’t hesitate, reconnect. Finances will feel a bit sketchy. Highs: Finding your purpose. Lows: Fear and anxious thoughts.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Mercury’s shift fuels your drive. This month break free and thrive. Stay focused and rise from any rut. But with finances, be careful and cut out the unnecessary distractions. Highs: Taking a risk in love. Lows: Feeling broke.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Although love and finances may be rocky this month, your spirituality will see you through. It’s okay if your emotions are all over the place. Soon you will feel more in tune and balanced. Highs: Productive discussions. Lows: Feeling neglected. Speak up.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) This month, be more realistic about how much you can handle. Ask for help. Be honest and upfront. Daily arguments may cause a few low moments. Highs: New career opportunities. Lows: Sarcasm backfiring.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Your amazing energy is on fire. Now is the time to put yourself out there and take a risk. Embrace the moment and let your passion inspire. Your bold moves will pay off. Highs: Rise in confidence. Lows: Allowing your fear to dictate.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) With the new moon in Cancer, it’s time to face your fears. If you are in a committed relationship, have those mature conversations. Live authentically and be true to yourself, not by others’ standards. Highs: Confronting a fear. Lows: Regret.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) This month is about balance: “We” rather than “I”. While it may seem easier to remain silent and tolerate things, focus on the relationship. Healing bonds should be your priority. Highs: Setting realistic goals. Lows: Self-doubt.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

This month sees you contemplating change. Your health needs attention. Avoid sitting on the fence with future plans. Take decisive action now. Highs: Mental exhilaration. Lows: Feeling stuck.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Time to be honest with yourself. How are certain people treating you? Cut away the driftwood; not all ties are permanent.focus on personal growth. Highs: New financial opportunity. Lows: Holding on to a toxic relationship.