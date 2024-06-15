Stars: Focus your energy on one thing and take charge

ARIES: March 21 – April 19 Mercury casually slides into Gemini. This means communication will improve. Be open about your feelings. Express yourself. Let go of anger and frustration. Heal. Listen to your intuition. Highs: Feeling loved. Lows: Regret.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20 This month sees a desire to splurge. You are usually so balanced. Do it. New financial opportunities will present themselves to you. Watch your health. Highs: Hints of new romance. Lows: Low energy and feeling bored.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20 Mercury is passing through your house. This is a great time for introspection and cleaning out bad relations and negative energy. A good time for introspection happy birthday. Highs: Meaningful conversations Lows: Mental exhaustion.

CANCER: June 21 – July 22 The new moon in Cancer sees a good few weeks for you. Rejuvenation. Feeling motivated, wanting to take a chance. Focus your energy on one thing and take charge. Highs: Financial new beginnings. Lows: Silly family conflict.

LEO: July 23 – August 22 This is a good time to reconnect with old friends and use your networking ability. It is a good time for commitment, collaboration and connection; romantic and financial. Highs: Relocation opportunities. Lows: Getting caught out for lying.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22 June sees some positive energy in your life. It is a good time to consider and plan possible new studies. Strategic planning and thinking is important right now. Highs: Improvements in love. Lows: Missing out on a career opportunity.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22 Try not to get caught up in a family conflict. You will feel forced to choose sides. Stand your ground. Try not to get embroiled in gossip. Focus on your health. Highs: Monetary opportunities. Lows: Family drama.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21 This month, good fortune favours you. Celebrate the little things headed your way. Relationships need more honest communication. Time to strengthen love foundation. Highs: Financial windfall. Lows: Feeling trapped emotionally.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21 You feel so much is happening but nothing is moving. Take a step back. Calm down. Set a plan in action. Delays ahead but short delays. Highs: Your partner values you. Lows: Fear of missing out.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19 You will feel stuck in a rut. This is momentarily. You are usually passionate. Refocus your energy. Love affairs look promising. Highs: Rekindling an old flame. Lows: Overspending.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18 Romance has your name written all over it. Whether it’s exploring in the bedroom or taking a chance on love. Go for it! Time to find your joy. Highs: Re-energised Lows: Family dispute.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20 Declutter your home. Time to hoard is coming to an end. Refocus on the important issues. If you are planning a prayer or thanksgiving this is the time. Highs: Restarting your goals. Lows: Hoarding