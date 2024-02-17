Stars: Good things are coming up and you are being asked to be patient

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) It is time to move on from the past because this only holds you back. Live and let live and make peace with decisions that are outside of your control. Forgive someone coming forward within the next seven to eight days, who has hurt you. Make space for new relationships and friendships. Lucky colour red.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Good things are coming up and you are being asked to be patient. There is a material harvest on its way, and spirit is giving a timeline of about two months. You do need to do your part, so start investing in your future with regards to promotions and new opportunities. Lucky colour: green.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) You might feel like you’re sacrificing too much for others and you are right. Watch where you pay attention and give your energy away. Energy levels are low, so take time to rest. You may be needed as a mediator in a difficult emotional situation. Be objective and don’t take sides. Lucky colour: brown.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Look for your answers from signs sent by spirit. Meditate and connect with like-minded people, who are spiritual. A mentor may be needed for guidance. Listen to your intuition and trust what you feel. Be patient through an emotional test that is coming up for you within the next two weeks. Lucky colour: purple.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Follow your destiny and your purpose by paying attention to what brings you joy. There are signs all along the way that lead you closer to what you are here for. A change in your work situation may make you question your career. This comes up within the next three weeks. Invest in self-study to expand your awareness and skills. Lucky colour: khaki.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Trust your intuition where it comes to your personal relationships. Some things are not as they seem, so ask relevant questions for clarity. Watch your communication this week as your words may be misunderstood. Practice what you speak, so that it doesn’t come back to bite you. Lucky colour: orange.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Stand your ground and don’t give in when questioned. Stay integrous and do the right thing. Accept help if it is given but ensure there is no ulterior motive. Accept friendship from someone new in your life. A good week for romance. Lucky colour: gold.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) It’s time for something new and change is good, so remember this if you feel that you are not ready. Your prayers are being answered, so be careful what you wish for. Love is around you so spend time with your loved ones. Forgive and forget when approached by someone from your past. Lucky colour: cerise.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) You need to take time out and rest, so you are fresh for the new week. An interesting project coming through for you on the work side and spirit are giving a timeline of about a month. Also, there will be great new networking opportunities. Talks for a move are around you as well. Lucky colour: white.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Make wise choices and don’t be impulsive. Change is around you, but you need to be patient for the universe to align in your favour. Luck is turning around and spirit is giving three months for this to come through for you. Give of your time and resources carefully. Lucky colour: silver.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Opportunities are all around you but it’s up to you to make the most of them. Keep pushing forward as things are moving forward for you and turning around in your favour. There will be a few weeks of hard work ahead but you will overcome it. Try not to feel overwhelmed and plan appropriately. Lucky colour: pink.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Financial and material change are around the corner. An opportunity for travel is coming up and a possible move. Make plans and discuss with those in your circle. Spend time in nature to clear your head. All work and no play will lead to exhaustion. Lucky colour: burgundy.