ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Life is transforming at a rapid rate. Open yourself to receiving, experiencing and enjoying new possibilities. Open your mind to what is different to what you know by expanding, learning and growing. Release your judgements about others. Embrace the new. It’s not scary. Magic number: 1

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Change brings uncertainty. It brings positivity too. Choose to embrace the change within your family to see the positive. Allow changes for families to grow up, move on and expand. This is for the best outcome. All is well, as it’s meant to be. Growth and expansion brings exactly what is needed. Magic number: 8

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) It’s time to detox by forgiving yourself. Release all that weighs you down: emotions, stresses and regrets. Let go of the baggage that keeps you stuck. Forgiveness frees yourself to move positively forward in life. This is your time now. Step into new paths afterwards. The release brings greater abundance. Magic number: 6

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Accept the inner and outer beauty of the soul. As you age, you gain the wisdom needing to be shared. Only bodies grow old; souls are forever young. With grace, positive thoughts and emotions, ageing becomes an honour. Share your experiences and wisdom freely with others who consider you an elder. Magic number: 7

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Changes push your limits. Looking back after the changes gives confirmation of your inner strength. Dig deep and push through. The changes are exactly what you need; becoming a better brighter version of yourself. Forgive the past, release and accept the changes. They serve you well. The best is yet to come. Magic number: 10

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Conscious self-awareness brings yourself into a higher state of being, leading to moving on from others. You are outgrowing what has been, including some people. A natural supporting path encourages growth and emotional sensitivity. Love yourself by nurturing the most important relationship you have – yourself. Magic number: 4

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Past experiences give greater insight and strength to deal with the changes. Don’t become overwhelmed by focusing on the future. Deal with a moment at a time. You have the tools to get through it, with great accomplishing success. It is time to step up with confidence. Magic number: 2

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) It’s a new year and a new start. Release this completed era. Change can be taxing. The tougher the change, the greater the rewards. Be gentle, release the past and embrace the new era that has begun. Focus on supporting yourself and on self-care. Protect your energy and heal. Magic number: 3

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Now is the time to take the next step. Release all procrastinations, allowing guidance from your heart. Small steps lead you closer to accomplishments. Unlimited resources are a hand away. Use them. Trust all is well. Divine guidance is here. Magic number: 9

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Through grief, healing happens. You will move forward into a new life. Loss of any kind is hard. Past changes are out of your control. Be gentle. Allow the healing of loss to be done through inner work. Seek help for support. Magic number: 5

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Balancing life is important. Ensure there is time for self-care, hobbies and relaxation. Creativity sparks new ideas, and supports foundations during changing times. Explore hobbies that are guided by your inner truth. Magic number: 11

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Current challenging changes show depth of inner strength. Dig deep. You’re strong. Perseverance is key. Ask for divine help. Rely on yourself. Don’t give up. You will succeed. Magic number: 12