Stars: Someone from your past will be coming into your life

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) There is light at the end of the tunnel so be patient. Someone may be coming to help you with some emotional support. Don’t be too proud to accept this. There is a new possibility coming in for love. Be open to accepting this and don’t over think this. Lucky colour: orange.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Its’ time to move on and make peace with the past. Make serious plans around where you want to go in your career. There will be serious discussions coming up with regard to your future, possibly with romance in the picture. Someone from your past will be coming into your life. It’s time to forgive and let go. Lucky colour: lemon.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) You may be faced with an uncomfortable discussion, so be integrous. Dishonesty may rear its head, so use your discretion before you jump to conclusions. Someone may ask you to mediate in a challenging situation. Boundaries are important. Lucky colour: red.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Don’t over think things. Rather trust and surrender and all will be well. Find a way to release your stress, so that you can think clearly. There is an important decision to be made soon. Discuss this with others to get clarity. This is not to dissuade you, but rather to give you options. Lucky colour: olive green.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Find a way to get advice or counselling for a loss. Your loved ones in spirit are trying to reach you through your dreams and other signs, so pay attention. Make peace with a change in your relationship dynamic. New love does not fill the space of heartache, so don’t be impulsive with love. Lucky colour: dark blue.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Be aware of what others are doing but don’t allow competition and judgement stop you from doing what you love. It is a good month to start preparing for a new business venture. Tap into your intuition and allow it to guide you, especially with new acquaintances. Lucky colour: brown.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) This a good week for love and peace. Find your centre before you act in anger and say something you will regret. Celebrate your family and successes with those whom you love. It is a good week to let go of the struggles of the past year and prepare for abundance. Lucky colour: lilac.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Be confident in your choices and don’t allow someone else to make you second guess yourself. An important discussion will come up around changes in the workspace. There will be new inspiration for study. You don’t need to decide right now. Lucky colour: apricot.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Find time to have fun and take a break. It will be a busy time but it’s nothing that you cannot manage. Delegate or ask for help. You don’t have to do everything yourself. Be patient with others. Lucky colour: black.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) There is recognition coming through for some of you as well as acknowledgement for your hard work. Stretch yourself with your goals for the new year. You may be feeling stuck, but this is going to change with an opportunity coming your way. Take a chance on love. Lucky colour: white.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) It may feel like there are obstacles that are blocking your flow but this will pass. Get your head in the game for the new year in terms of what you want for yourself. Don’t give up on those around you as you are loved and supported. Lucky colour: beige.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Someone is stepping in to help you in a charitable manner. Accept this with the grace that it deserves as it may be a bridge to healing a relationship. Don’t make sudden decisions. Rather take your time and weigh up your options. A decision may need to be made around a change in your work situation. Lucky colour: gold.