Stars: Speak your truth gently

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Weighted financial burdens are easing. Remain disciplined by avoiding non-essential spending. You are entering a time where financial burdens will be a past issue. Abundance increases as opportunities for other avenues of income present themselves. Be open and aware of this. Magic number: 5

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Honour yourself in standing firmly in your power. Practising assertion with gentleness will support your beliefs. Consider what you really want rather than people pleasing. Saying “no” is an option when it benefits you. Speak your truth gently. Magic number: 8

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Answers to questions will be found in timeout. Consider an escape or an adventure to clear your mind. Refreshing breaks are beneficial at this time, giving you much clarity for your next move. Rest is important. Magic number: 1

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Reconnection to nature will energise and inspire all of you. Outside time will give you what you seek. Answers and clarity are in the air, so to speak. Bring the outdoors inside. Be receptive to your inner thoughts and emotions propelling you ahead in ventures you undertake. Magic number: 7

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Ask for what you are desiring. Speak up, with specifics; you will be heard. Ask others and the Universe truthfully for what is needed. Patience in accepting, without expectation, what is needed for your highest good is arriving. Practice gratitude. Magic number: 4

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) The intentions were requested and they are manifesting. You are benefiting from this. Stay positive, keeping the positive attraction as more of what you asked for is coming. Release fears and doubts of undeserving. You are worthy of good fortune. Magic number: 9

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Breathe out and release all control. Allowing and accepting rapidly attracts your desires. Surrender into the flow of life, avoiding energy blocks that sabotage your path. All has been orchestrated according to your needs. Your desires are waiting to be received. Magic number: 10

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Admit truthfully to yourself your true desires. Withhold nothing. You are safe to do this. Through admission, insight is revealed to support your path, increasing self-confidence and faith. Hide nothing from self-gaining optimism, effecting desires into reality. Magic number: 6

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Allow time to heal anger, past transgressions, disappointments and emotional pain. Reach out for assistance when needed. Take time to heal, especially heart issues. Healing brings greater blessings and love, honouring you into healthier levels of empowering balance. Magic number: 2

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Returning to your innocence greatly supports you. Engaging with your inner child and restoring playfulness is re-centering. Enjoy time with children, embracing innocence and joy. Release complicating issues in life. Simplicity is key to fulfilling your life purpose. Magic number: 3

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Power-restoring situations to your benefit are within. Trusting your inner guidance and wielding your power with love and understanding allows resolution. Believe in yourself. Release beliefs surrounding victimisation, focusing on healing and achieving your goals. Magic number: 11

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Time to shine your light brightly. Express your awesome individuality and uniqueness. Authenticity gives power to being you, without doubts of being socially accepted, while attracting like-minded people of value. Magic number: 12