Stars: Talk to someone if you need help

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) You have a heartfelt decision to make that may feel overwhelming but use your head here. Remember that everything is as it should be and that you need to trust and surrender instead of trying to control the situation. Love is in your corner, so take a chance with someone new. Lucky colour: purple.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Pay attention to your intuition, especially where a business opportunity with new partners is involved. Take your time in deciding around work issues or projects. Take on only what you can manage. You may need to mentor someone close to you. Lucky colour: lime green.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) The worst is over and your time to shine is here. Make the most of family and friendships and spoil your loved ones with some attention. Look over legal documents carefully. A move is coming up for some of you (could be work or home). Take your time in choosing the right space to move into. Lucky colour: orange.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Everything is your choice, so don’t blame others if a situation does not work out for you. Take responsibility and remember that things will smooth over in time. Talk to someone if you need help. Loved ones are with you n spirit and sending messages as signs. Don’t be too busy to notice. Lucky colour: pink.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Lead from the heart this week. Volunteer to assist someone or get involved in a charity affair. Lend your expertise in a work situation. Do your best because your hard work is being noticed. Take it easy and don’t sweat the small stuff. Lucky colour: black.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Not everything needs to be a sacrifice or hard work. Find balance by taking time to manage your day and your finances. A good time to review investments and policies, update your will and talk to your family about important documents. Money flow may feel slow but this will improve over the next few months. Lucky colour: light blue.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) There is abundance all around you, so get into the gratitude stream. Create good karma by giving back to someone in need. The person may be from your past, so let the past go and forgive an old transgression. Don’t build walls around yourself. Let new love in. Lucky colour: yellow.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Move on from the past. Get some counselling if you are struggling to let go of grief. Remember that your loved ones are always with you in spirit. A new cycle of hard work, with benefits, is coming into your space. Be open to an idea to make money. Lucky colour: cream.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Don’t overthink it. An interesting but daunting idea or opportunity is coming for some of you. Go with the flow and be open to discussing the options. Legal issues are coming up for some of you. Get proper council in order to avoid delays and disappointment. Lucky colour: white.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Don’t wish your life away. Get going on a project or a dream and make it happen. There is help around you, but you need to ask for it. Money may feel blocked but this will give way in about two months. Think smart and manage your time. Lucky colour: orange.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Find something constructive to do to get you going. Procrastination is around you, so you may need to get some help to get started on a great idea. Watch your health and energy levels. Be grateful for what you have and be careful how much you share with others. Lucky colour: silver.