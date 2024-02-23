Stars: Trust your gut to guide you forward with decisions

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) The detours bring experiences we may not have had. Embrace new adventures with an open mind and heart. Lost, confused and alone emotions will end. Find peaceful moments to reconnect to your divine self in nature. Magic number: 6

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) New beginnings will reveal new gifts. Past sadness must be released, so space for abundance has a place to land. Nothing is truly lost. Memories are treasured. Accept new possibilities that present itself. These will expand your path forward. Transformation awaits. Magic number: 2

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Overwhelming feelings can be settled in meditation. Don’t allow life to hold you hostage. Honour your inner peace with meditative-like practices. Surrender to the flow, accepting that all is as it’s meant to be. This too shall pass. Magic number: 7

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Plans, creative juices and love are fertile for success. Move ahead positively. You are supported with an eternal ocean of love. Remain centred and continue to release and heal. Be open to all that awaits your highest good. Magic number: 3

LEO (July 23 – August 22) All is not what it seems. Stand firm in your truth and power. Trust your gut to guide you forward with decisions. If it feels wrong and un-aligned, it’s not meant to be. While honouring yourself, you can still respect another’s opinions. Magic number: 9

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Only change is guaranteed. Lovingly embrace your inevitable transformation without fear. You are part of a bigger picture and have an important role to fulfil. Remain centred in love as the transformation-wave carries you to your destination. Magic number: 12

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Take that leap. It’s not that scary. New chapters can be daunting until you release apprehensions formed from pre-conceived ideas, which are rooted in doubts and fears. Use your support system. Companionship will make the difference. Magic number: 5

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Winds can blow fears away, healing in. Take time out to restore your centre. Fears are false. Face them with love, understanding and compassion. Through the release of these, you will triumph. Cross the bridge to healthier pastures. Magic number: 8

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Winter’s end brings regeneration. Move forward with plans. Expect positive outcomes. The time is right to embrace a rebirth of life. Expect issues to resolve, plans to connect and positive outcomes all round will be had. Magic number: 4

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Healing happens through feeling. Suppression of what you don’t want to face emotionally brings imbalance. Be brave and heal with self-love. Reflect truthfully in the safety of self with love releasing the baggage. Relationships will improve then. Magic number: 11

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Stay focused. Don’t be distracted. Achievements are within your grasp. Push a little harder to reach the end. Acknowledge with gratitude the support received to accomplish your success from others. Be thankful. Magic number: 10

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Travel will open doors for new love. Work will provide new outlooks on life. Discovering untapped and unlimited potential will give you greater confidence. New perspectives give new creations that will be lasting. It is time to enjoy and relax more. The tough times are over. Magic number: 1