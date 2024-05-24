Stars: Watch your words with loved ones

ARIES: March 21 – April 19 With Mars having entered your space recently, everything is going to be alright. Focus on the positives. This is your time to command attention. Highs: Feeling re-energised. Lows: Holding on to the past.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Expect career progress amid emotional waves. Exercise your usual grace but seize opportunities. Watch your words with loved ones. Highs: Job progress. Lows: Losing focus.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20 Prepare for meaningful conversations, but remember no one can read your mind. Stay open about your needs without being dictatorial. Keep an eye out for financial opportunities coming your way. Highs: Teamwork. Lows: Romantic conflicts.

CANCER: June 21 – July 22 New study or business opportunities are on the horizon. Embrace your social side and find balance between family and finances as things align. Highs: New beginnings. Lows: Financial mismanagement.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

It's your year for professional success, so it's time to shine. Steer clear of get-rich-quick schemes and concentrate on setting smart goals to make the most of this opportunity. Highs: Venus and Jupiter conjunct to ease financial stress. Lows: Your temper.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22 Virgo, it's a period for introspection. Success has been within reach, but distractions have crept in. Speak your mind to clear any animosity and pave the way for clarity. Highs: Family bonding. Lows: Health issues.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22 If you are thinking of collaboration, this is an opportune time to put your proposal forward. Love needs a bit of attention. Highs: Strengthening relationships. Lows: Lower back issues.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

Relationships will find harmony. Strengthen your bonds with people you care about. This is a time for forgiveness and letting go of heartbreak. Highs: Inner healing. Lows: Overspending.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21 Embrace change and seek balance in key relationships. Discuss career development and growth with those who matter. Dare to take a risk. Highs: Taking bold career steps. Lows: Staying silent in personal matters.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19 It's an excellent time to explore the dating scene if you're single. Trust your intuition in business matters and prioritise your health. Highs: Excitement in love. Lows: Going back to an ex.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

This is a time for home improvement and time to reconnect with family. You may feel that lately certain people have been pushing your buttons. Breathe. Highs: Travel. Lows: Arguments.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20 This is the best time to reawaken your creativity. Look at aligning your professional and creative skills. Your intuition will guide you away from toxic bonds. Highs: New financial opportunities Lows: Hanging on to a toxic bond.