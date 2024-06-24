Stars: You may be feeling a little insecure in your relationship

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Charity is in your space. This means giving and receiving. You may be asked to mentor someone at work or feel like taking someone under your wing. Don’t let this get in the way of other things that need doing. An unfair appraisal at work. Let it go and move on; it’s not personal. Lucky colour: silver.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

You may be feeling a little insecure in your relationship. Get a mediator to break through emotional barriers. You may also feel pushed into a corner at work. Breath, all will be fine. Take your time and focus on what is important. Movement at work for some of you. Lucky colour: light blue.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Trust your intuition and follow your inner guidance. Pay attention to your dreams. Don’t sweat the small stuff but do let things go. Take a good look at finances and budgets and spend wisely. Have time out with loved ones and friends. A good time for new romance. Lucky colour: cream.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) You are being guided by spirit, so pay attention to the signs. You are being thanked for all you do. Believe in your dreams and follow through. Make plans for a move if this applies to you. Acquaintances are becoming friends you can count on, especially with work. Lucky colour: beige.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

You may feel anxious this week as energy moves around you in finances, relationships and health. Take it easy and make firm plans on a way to move forward. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it. A good week to start your new side hustle or try something new in your home business. Lucky colour: turquoise.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Addictions are in your space so watch how you spend your time. Pay attention to your money as things may tighten over the next few months. They will ease after that. Get creative with your work and spent time quietly investing in study or productive discussions. Lucky colour: pink.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Get in touch with your feminine side and nurture your friendships and romantic relationships. An old flame or an old friend may reach out to you. Don’t let the past get you down. Get involved in community work to create good karma. Use your creativity to make money. Lucky colour: orange.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Success is around you, but you need to decide what you want to do. Money will be flowing for some of you within the next six weeks. Be gentle with your words around others and stay positive. Watch your boundaries with friends and watch how much time you are spending with others who may not appreciate you. Lucky colour: green.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) There is a start to an idea or a project that needs your attention. Focus on a positive outcome and work in a team. No man is an island. Share your concerns with a loved one. Get emotional support and council if you need it. Spend time on your own to rest and recuperate. Lucky colour: grey.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) You are more powerful than you give yourself credit for, so stand tall. Give your honest opinion when asked, especially in a conflicting situation. Try not to take things personally this week. A possible move for some of you within the next three months. All is as it should be. Lucky colour: lilac.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Celebrate your successes and achievements and have fun. Spend money to make money. Don’t be impulsive this week and take your time before you react. You may feel that someone is being unfair towards you. Try to let it go as this too shall pass. Lucky colour: gold.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Stop worrying about past grievances. What’s done is done. You have been forgiven, so make peace with your specials. Appraisal at work is coming your way, although you may need to wait for that increase. A move may need to wait for a few more months as things settle into place. Lucky colour: black.