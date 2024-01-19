Stars: You need to set plans in motion and quit procrastinating

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Look forward to a great start. Focus on new financial opportunities. Use that fiery energy productively. This month also is a great time to look at a new short course. You have felt a bit stuck for a while. Highs: Feeling like your old self again. Travel. Lows: Being mean and spiteful.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Your energy and passion will be on fire. This is a time for productivity and profit. Keep going. You need to set plans in motion and quit procrastinating. Work on achievable goals. Highs: Getting assistance you need. Lows: Arguments through stubbornness.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Finally some good news and energy heading your way. 2023 felt like it took you through a tumble dryer. Focus on a new attitude. Highs: Walking away from past hurt. Lows: Feeling abandoned. You are not alone.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Matters of the heart need to be addressed. Voice your opinion. If you are married, communication is important. There needs to be an openness. Financial issues need your attention. Budgeting is essential. Highs: Feeling recognised and valued. Lows: Romantic turbulence.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) This year starts with an influx of emotion. Be cautious of people in your workplace. You may feel disappointed by certain people’s attitudes. There are going to be so many positives towards the end of January. Stay motivated. Highs: New opportunities in love. Lows: Feeling disillusioned.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) A few challenges in January but there are so good things waiting to unfold. Do not feel discouraged by delays. Focus on your health. Recognise your strengths and focus on developing them. Avoid confrontation. Highs: Overcoming trauma. Lows: Mood swings and low energy.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) The start of the year will feel overwhelming, especially with your health. You have been so strong for so long. Focus on your inner calm and balance. You may feel a bit let down by someone close to you. Highs: Harmony in relationships. Lows: Feeling drained and not focused.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) I am loving that fire within you. This is the time to re-evaluate relationships and your intimacy. Focus on exploring your inner desires personally and professionally. Highs: Renewed faith in yourself. Lows: Holding on to the past.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) The start of the year asks you to invest in a healthy body, mind and soul. You have been feeling tired and stuck in a rat race. Travel opportunities look positive. Work requires more focus. Highs: Realising your opportunities. Lows: Pangs of envy. Your turn will come.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) As the sun continues to move through your solar first house, you will find a renewed energy. Excitement over new adventures and projects will fill you. Moments of dread will appear but you have the strength to move past that. Highs: New opportunities and travel. Lows: Mental fatigue.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Wow! Such amazing energy headed your way. Both the sun and Pluto throwing all kinds of positive vibes your way. Focus on upgrading your career and building connections. Relationships will need a deeper understanding. Highs: New job opportunities. Lows: Easily distracted.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) The year starts drawing attention to family. There has been a level of passive-aggressive behaviour. Please focus on being open and understanding when you have made a mistake. Highs: Finding your goals and feeling free. Lows: Feeling disappointed by a friendship.