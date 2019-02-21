DURBAN - IF splurging on a prom dress, and a suit, is too costly for your pocket, then enter the POST Prom Experience competition.

A host of sponsors are on board to ensure you look your best and are decked out in the finest attire.

Just Prom will provide one lucky matric pupil, and his/her partner, with a dress and suit valued at R3 300; while this special day will be captured by a professional photographer from Images4Life. The photoshoot for two is valued at R3 000.

Shirley Naidoo, of Hair Sensations, and make-up expert Theshan Naicker will round off your look



You will also arrive in style in your own chauffeur-driven limousine ride by Sunkab Limousines valued at R6 000.

Debby Rose, the owner of Just Prom, in Greyville, said this year’s colour trends were leaning towards the darker shades.



“This year burgundy and navy blue are in. There is not one specific style preference. Styles range from ball gowns to mermaid dresses with low backs and slits. Sequins and lace are always popular.”

Rose said they used a lot of stretch fabric (scuba crepe) for fitted dresses as the fit comes out perfect.



She said when it came to accessories, depending on the dress, some did not need a chain or a necklace, but she recommended girls use earrings. “And I always recommend a corsage as it is a tradition.”



Leading photography company, Images4Life, said having a prom/matric dance shoot was becoming more popular, particularly for the young women. Among their tips, they recommend photo shoots being done before the prom - immediately after having your hair and make-up done.



Amitha and Sudesh Kamal, of Sunkab Limousines in Reservoir Hills, said the Hummer Limo was the more popular choice of “ride”.

“Every year it’s getting more ‘flashy’. Previously kids would use family transport but more and more they want to go with limos, and not just any limo.

"Limos are now required to be more ‘posh’, kitted out with refreshments and a party vibe inside. In the past the people used the old Lincoln (stretch limos), or the more fancy Chrysler limos, but these days the Hummer limos are in demand for proms and balls,” they said.



For more information on winning a Prom Experience, valued at over R16 000

