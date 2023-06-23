Stepping up for the community

THE community of Belvedere in oThongathi, who are unhappy with the lack of sufficient municipal services, have started to clean the roads and fill potholes to maintain the area. Don Perumall, the president of the Tongaat Civic Association, said their clean up project started four months ago via WhatsApp.

“At the height of poor service delivery from the eThekwini Municipality, a band of about 10 community-minded individuals formed a WhatsApp group called the Belvedere Volunteer Group. It was the brainchild of resident Junaid Ismail. As the name suggests, all the members are from Belvedere. The organisation falls under the auspices of the Belvedere Civic Association under the Tongaat Civic Association. Cleaning and clearing the area around the Belvedere Community Hall. Picture: Supplied “The problems included overgrown grass on verges, open spaces and community pathways. Group members and like-minded residents raised funds to buy the necessary equipment. A week after the launch of the clean up operations and grass cutting, you could see the aesthetic changes. We now have 25 members. Other communities then took a leaf out of our initiative and implemented their own clean-up campaigns.” Volunteers patched potholes in Sastri Circle. Picture: Supplied Perumall said they were guided by the motto ‘each one, reach one’.

“We believe more can be achieved in a community that unites with a common goal of creating a better environment for all. An option that is being explored is opening a flea market in Belvedere as a community participation programme and an advancement to social cohesion. “The Belvedere Volunteer Group hopes that our community will participate in this and other programmes. We cannot sit with our arms folded and wait for the municipality to timeously carry out their mandate, albeit it is their responsibility to deliver basic services,” he said. Perumall said there were other areas of concern they would like to address, such as social ills that are prevalent in and around the community.