Still no justice in mom's death









Rita Pillay DURBAN - Three years have passed since a Lenasia South mother was shot dead, allegedly by the police – and the suspects are yet to be charged.

Rita Pillay’s children say their lives are at a standstill as they wait for justice to be done. Pillay, 53, of Extension 1, was shot in the head and her daughter, Deshnika, now 22, in the left leg. The women, Pillay’s son, Yogash, now 37, and two of Deshnika’s friends were returning home on November 27, 2016. As Yogash turned into Azalea Street, shots were fired at their SUV by a police vehicle. Fearing for his family’s safety, he continued to drive while the police allegedly continued to fire at them. When he realised his mom had been shot, Yogash drove to a nearby clinic, but Pillay died on the way. Deshnika believes the incident was linked to an earlier altercation between her brother and her neighbour’s boyfriend.

She said the neighbour, who was her best friend, had invited her and her mother to a bridal shower at her home.

“My mother was there the entire day. She cooked meals and made salads for the event. I was busy during the day and arrived after 5pm.”

Deshnika said two other friends arrived at her home and she left the bridal shower. As she was walking home, she claimed the best friend’s boyfriend arrived with other men.

“He created a ruckus by playing loud music, spinning the car tyres, swearing and shouting. I did not say anything and went home. Later that evening my friends and I decided to get something to eat.”

She said she fetched her mother to go with them and as they left the neighbour’s home, the best friend’s boyfriend shouted and swore at her.

“I told him not to speak to me when he was drunk. As I walked towards Yogash’s SUV, this guy ran ahead of me and swore at Yogash, who was already in the driver’s seat.

“My brother told him to leave but he leaned against the door as if he was looking for a fight. When Yogash opened his car door, this guy fell.”

Deshnika said the man left and returned with the group of men. He kicked my brother in the chest and he fell. There was a scuffle.”

She said the neighbours intervened. “But the guy said it was not over.”

They went to buy their takeaways and were returning home about 30 minutes later, when they saw police cars at a garage near their home. They assumed there had been a robbery.

“As we entered our road, we heard shouts followed by gunshots.” She said she felt pain and lost consciousness.

“When I woke up at the clinic, I was told I had been shot and had to undergo surgery. I did not know my mother had died. I was told a day later.”

Deshnika said her brother told her that when he removed their mother’s body from his SUV, he shouted at the police for killing her.

“He said the police began picking up the bullet shells from the road and left.”

She said since then they have not received feedback on the case.

“My mother was the light of our home. To this day, I am heartbroken, especially around her death anniversary.”

Sontaga Seisa, the acting national spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, said he awaited the decision on the matter from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“This would determine whether to arraign (call or bring a person before a court to answer a criminal charge) the suspects on the allegations.”

The National Prosecuting Authority did not comment at the time of publication.

