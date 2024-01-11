Superhero dog saves the day

THE popular phrase, 'dogs are man's best friend', proved true for a Chatsworth family after their beloved pet, AJ, a four-year-old Labrador cross Rottweiler saved their lives. AJ was shot in the head during a home invasion.

Keegan Reddy, 39, of Westcliff, said during a family get together, they came under attack by four armed men in Rainbow Crescent on December 30. "It was about 9pm, and I had left home with my brother and cousins to buy ice from a nearby garage. When we returned, I noticed that my driveway gate was open. I was sure that I had closed it. "My cousin parked the car on the pavement and we entered the yard. That is when I saw two men walking up the driveway. Before I could say anything, a car sped up and stopped in front of the driveway and two men jumped out and ran towards us," he said.

Reddy said one of the men approached him and pushed him against the wall. "He placed a gun against my stomach and told me not to move. He started searching my pockets and pulled out my cell phone. The other man approached my cousins and demanded their cell phones and the car keys. "One of the other two men that was already in the yard pointed the gun at my brother and asked him for his cell phone. He told him that he didn't have it. He began swearing and walking towards my brother pointing the gun. My brother slipped and fell to his knees, causing his inhaler to fall out of his pocket," he said.

Reddy said two other cousins who had come out of the house and saw what was happening, ran back inside. " A few seconds later my mother came out of the house and started screaming. One of the men pointed the gun at her and told her to stop screaming or he would shoot her. "At the same time, my brother was reaching for his inhaler, the man saw this and pointed the gun at him. It all happened so fast. But AJ came running and jumped on the man as he fired a shot at my brother.

Reddy said AJ fell against the man and they both rolled down the driveway. One of the men fired a shot in the air as they fled from the yard and jumped into my cousin's car and drove-off. It was like a scene out of a movie," he said. Reddy said when they checked on AJ, he was bleeding from his head. "Thankfully, my cousins who had come outside, ran back inside to alert the family and pushed my 11-year-old daughter into the bathroom, who had called the police.

Amawele Emergency Services arrived shortly thereafter. They assessed and treated AJ, and transported him to the Westville Veterinary Hospital. "The bullet had luckily passed all of his organs and was lodged in his armpit (sic). They had managed to remove the bullet, but he does have bruises to his trachea and lungs. However, he is doing well and is on the road to recovery. We are so grateful to him. He saved my brother's life and the family from any further harm, who knows what could have happened if he wasn't there," he said. Reddy said they were thankful to everyone for their support.

"We are trying to raise funds to pay for the hospital bill. We were contacted by a wonderful woman, Pat Naidoo, animal activist in Chatsworth. She started a fundraiser and has raised over R3000, which is amazing as every bit helps. We have also had other people reach out. “ We are glad that our superhero is still with us as we have had him since (he was)a puppy and he is part of our family. He has been receiving extra love and treats from everyone and enjoying it.“ Reddy said the incident has left the family fearful.

"There is that constant fear that they may return. We have flashbacks and are definitely more paranoid. It's become difficult to sleep peacefully," he said. Reddy added that his cousin's vehicle was recovered in uMlazi a short while later. The vehicle had been stripped. Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a provincial police spokesperson, said Chatsworth police are investigating cases of carjacking and malicious damage to property.