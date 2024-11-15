Suspect arrested after allegedly hijacking two off-duty police officers

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a provincial police spokesperson, said on Thursday evening two police officers from Greenwood Park SAPS were hijacked by an armed suspect at Courtown Crescent in Avoca Hills.

Police have arrested a 34-year old suspect, who allegedly hijacked two off-duty officers and stole their firearms.

"A team comprising Greenwood Park Crime Prevention officers, Durban North Task Team officers, Newlands Trio Task Team members and private security officials followed up on information, which led them to Newton A in Inanda where the 34-year-old suspect was arrested.

"He was found in possession of two firearms that belonged to the two officers with 30 rounds of ammunition. A further search in the house led to the recovery of two more unlicensed firearms with 12 rounds of ammunition. The hijacked vehicle was also recovered," said Netshiunda.

He said the suspect was expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.