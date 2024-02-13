Taxi driver who rammed into police officer charged with attempted murder

A Chatsworth Metro Police officer, who had fined a taxi driver for obstruction, was run over by the driver when he tried to evade the charges. Superintendent Boysie Zungu, spokesperson for Metro Police, said the officer - Jonathan Moosamy - had issued the taxi driver with a fine for obstruction; and the driver squashed the fine and threw it at the officer.

“The officers were conducting enforcement in the Moorton area when they stopped the taxi. When the driver threw the fine out of the taxi, he fled but made a u-turn. He then intentionally rammed into the officer. “The crew fired one round at the vehicle, and the driver brought the vehicle to a halt. He was arrested and charged for attempted murder,” he said. Moonsamy’s dad, Les Moonsamy, said: “My son was discharged from hospital and is in a stable condition. However, he is in a lot of pain. I am thankful to God that Jonathan was not seriously injured. I saw the footage and am traumatised. My son is still in shock.”