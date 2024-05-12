Tea garden will honour mothers

THE annual Mother's Day garden tea - hosted by the Made in Chatsworth Market, the POST, Sibaya Community Trust and The Baking Pan – will take place at the market at the Depot Road Primary School on Sunday at 11am. The event will honour all caring figures in the lives of children, whether biological mothers, grandparents, aunts, fathers, uncles or even non-relatives.

The co-hosts also include NPO Women's Action for New Direction (Wand), community health activist sister Paddy Chettiar and various well-wishers. Echoing the lyrics of the Flames' hit For Your Precious Love, host Kiru Naidoo said all were welcome, especially those whose children were far away, across the sea, or even in another town. The family vibe of the Made in Chatsworth Market adds an extra layer of charm to this special event, said Naidoo.

“With stalls brimming with gifting, locally crafted goods, delectable treats and artisanal delights, guests can indulge in a feast for the senses while celebrating the bonds of love and kinship. "When we pour a simple cup of tea, it's a reminder of the powerful influence that maternal figures have in shaping our lives. It's a time to honour their sacrifices, celebrate their love and express our heartfelt appreciation for the countless ways they enrich our existence," said Naidoo. "This is a community that always pulls together and shows caring, especially for those that might have less than ourselves," said Naidoo.

POST Editor Yogas Nair, said: “This is a heart-warming initiative of love in action. POST remains the voice and heart of the community and we are delighted to spend this special morning with the mothers’ of Chatsworth. We thank all our generous sponsors who have come on board to make this morning special.” Jane Pillay of the Sibaya Community Trust, said: “Mothers are nation builders and play a pivotal role not only in the household but in society as a whole. Often, the importance of mothers is downplayed by her children and the loving care and kindness she so deserves is omitted. This event allows us to remember and honour the mothers’ in our lives.” Previn Naidoo, of The Baking Pan, said he was humbled to be part of this initiative to celebrate the mothers’ of Chatsworth.

“Mothers’ are the lifelines of any family. Community events like these should be commended. It is always humbling to give back to society.” Mark your calendars for a day filled with love, laughter, good music and cherished memories. The organisers can be reached on 082 940 8163.