Teenager knocked while fleeing from dogs

Tragedy struck for a 13-year-old girl from Newcastle when a visit to her aunt’s home in Verulam turned into a terrifying ordeal.
Video footage showed how the teenager was knocked down by a white VW Polo, while desperately trying to escape the dogs that had chased her from the side of the road into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was also seen stepping out of the car to check on the girl's condition.
According to Prem Bulram, of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the incident took place on Lotus Road in Temple Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
He said members of Rusa were called out to the scene at around 5.45pm.
“The female sustained a bite wound to her right leg and injuries to her head and body. She was transported to hospital for medical attention," said Bulram.
He added that residents also informed reaction officers that these dogs were regularly seen walking around the area, but their owners were unknown.
“It was alleged that other pedestrians were also attacked in the past, but this could not be confirmed at the time.”