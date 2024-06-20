Teenager knocked while fleeing from dogs

Tragedy struck for a 13-year-old girl from Newcastle when a visit to her aunt’s home in Verulam turned into a terrifying ordeal. Video footage showed how the teenager was knocked down by a white VW Polo, while desperately trying to escape the dogs that had chased her from the side of the road into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was also seen stepping out of the car to check on the girl's condition. According to Prem Bulram, of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the incident took place on Lotus Road in Temple Valley on Tuesday afternoon. He said members of Rusa were called out to the scene at around 5.45pm.